On Monday, December 6, the top eight contestants on “The Voice” performed in the hopes of receiving enough votes to progress to the top five.

Blake Shelton was the only coach to have three acts in the top eight. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend each had two while Ariana Grande had only father and son duo, Jim and Sasha Allen. One team Blake contestant, in particular, won Shelton’s heart this week.

After 37-year-old Paris Winningham’s performance of “Close The Door” by Teddy Pendergrass, Shelton said, “I mean, I’m married to Gwen Stefani. But you made me feel something. Hey, I mean, that my heart was pounding, Paris. I said it! My heart was pounding for Paris, all right?”

“Blake has said too much,” host Carson Daly said. But fans seemed to love Shelton’s honesty. “DID BLAKE REALLY JUST START SIMPING FOR PARIS ON LIVE TELEVISION,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Blake admitting he was hot for Paris is my favorite #thevoice moment in history now,” another wrote. “I ship Blake and Paris sorry Gwen,” another viewer tweeted.

Watch the performance that made Shelton swoon below:





Play



Video Video related to gwen stefani better watch out for this team blake contestant on ‘the voice’ 2021-12-08T09:56:27-05:00

All of The Top 8 Performances

Jim and Sasha Allen of Team Ariana sang “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkle. At one point, Sasha ran down to Grande and grabbed a guitar from her before joining his father back onstage. John Legend enjoyed the performance, calling it “comforting.”

From Team Legend, Jershika Maple performed Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” and Joshua Vacanti sang “Ashes” by Celine Dion. Grande loved Vacanti’s vocal technique, saying she wanted to “nerd out” about it. Jershika received a standing ovation from the coaches.

From Team Kelly, 14-year-old Hailey Mia sang “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and sibling act Girl Named Tom performed “River” by Joni Mitchell. Clarkson sang Girl Name Tom’s praises after the performance saying, “literally, you are the most special thing I’ve ever seen on this show.”

From team Blake, country singer Lana Scott performed “Something in the Water” by Carrie Underwood and Wendy Moten sang “You’re All I Need to Get By,” dedicating the song to her husband. Moten left Grande with her mouth hanging open and Shelton told Scott that this week may be the most important of the entire competition and she did not disappoint.

Each contestant also did a duet with another act. Jershika Maple & Joshua Vacanti performed “Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette, Lana Scott and Jim & Sasha Allen sang “Hold My Hand” by Hootie and The Blowfish, Wendy Moten & Paris Winningham performed “Change The World” by Eric Clapton, and Hailey Mia & Girl Named Tom sang “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips.

Who Made the Top 5?

During the November 7 episode of “The Voice,” three contestants were eliminated. Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom of Team Kelly and Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten of Team Blake received the most votes and automatically progressed to the top five.

Lana Scott (Team Blake), Jim & Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend), and Jershika Maple (Team Legend) competed in the Instant Save. Jershika Maple won, which meant that Lana Scott, Jim & Sasha Allen, and Joshua Vacanti were all eliminated.

Grande does not have any contestants moving into the finale.

READ NEXT: The Background & Stats on Christina Aguilera