WATCH: Contestants Nail Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ In ‘Voice’ Battle

The Battle Rounds have now ended on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, meaning a few talented performers gave their best efforts in front of the coaches but were still sent home before making it to the next round of the competition.

During the episode that aired Monday, October 18, Team Legend contestants Jack Rogan and Sabrina Dias delivered their take on Taylor Swift’s song “Cardigan” ahead of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Both of the contestants managed to impress the coaches, but one still came out ahead of the other.

The performance came with a lot of storytelling on both sides, but Dias was impressing the coaches the entire time with her tone and style.

“Jack and Sabrina, I loved that song before, but that was cool as hell y’all,” Clarkson told the singers. “How you were connecting with each other and storytelling with your bodies, not just your vocals, that was really cool.”

She added, “Jack, your voice is so beautiful. That tone is so cool, and then you got up high, and it sounded like, oh, like heart-wrenching, and it was really, really well done. Sabrina, you might be one of my favorite humans I’ve ever encountered. You’re really something special. It’s like you tell the whole story with every part of your being.”

She said she’d choose Dias if it were up to her.

Shelton echoed the sentiments, complimenting both singers on their tones and complimenting Rogan’s tone when he got up to the high notes, which he said were “emotional,” but he said he would lean toward Sabrina Dias winning the round as well.

Grande agreed with the other coaches, she loved the tone on both ends but she “falls in love” with Sabrina Dias while watching.

“I don’t know, I’m like, right in the middle of this one,” Grande shared.

Legend said that Rogan had never performed before coming to “The Voice,” and he was incredibly impressed with him. Ultimately, though, Legend went with Dias as the winner of the battle, and the battle must have filmed near the end of the rounds because Rogan was not available for stealing or saving at the end, meaning each of the coaches had already used their advantages.

‘The Voice’ Teams Going Into Knockout Rounds

Knockout Rounds are up next, when contestants each pick their own songs after being paired up to go ahead of the coaches in hopes of making it through to live rounds.

Here’s what the teams look like ahead of the next round of competition:

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose (Save)

Jeremy Rosado

Xavier Cornell

Holly Forbes

Hailey Mia (steal)

Gymani

The Cunningham Sisters

Team Legend:

Samuel Harness

Jershika Maple (steal)

BrittanyBree

Samara Brown (save)

Shadale

Joshua Vacanti

Sabrina Dias

Jonathan Mouton (Still to Battle)

Paris Winningham (Still to Battle)

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Bella DeNapoli (save)

David Vogel

Katherine Ann Mohler

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Manny Keith (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Hailey Green

Lana Scott (save)

LiBianca

Carson Peters

Wendy Moten

Berritt Haynes

Jonathan Mouton (Steal)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

