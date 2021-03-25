‘The Voice’ Season 20: The Teams Going Into Battle Rounds

Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice has wrapped up the Blind Auditions and is set to begin airing the next rounds of the competition. Coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend have formulated their teams and have been preparing them for the Battle Rounds.

Fans will have to tune in to the show on Monday nights to see which coaches continue to come out on top of the competition.

Read on to learn more about each team and their makeup.

Team Blake

Here’s the makeup of Team Blake going into Battle Rounds:

Cam Anthony, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pete Mroz, 45, from Nashville, Tennessee

Anthony Konzelman, 37, from Waco, Texas

Ethan Lively, 17

Emma Caroline, 25, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Avery Roberson, 20, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina

Connor Christian, 23, from Gallipolis, Ohio

Jordan Matthew Young, 34, from Austin, Texas

Savanna Chestnut, 25, from Americus, Kansas

Keegan Ferrell, 21, from Fort Wayne, Indiana

Team Kelly

Here’s the makeup of Team Kelly going into Battle Rounds:

Kenzie Wheeler, 22, from Dover, Florida

Corey Ward, 34, from Hartsville, South Carolina

Gean Garcia, 19, from McAllen, Texas

Ryleigh Modig, 18, from Spencer, Massachussetts

Halley Greg, 29, from Seattle, Washington

Gihanna Zoe, 17, from Redlands, California

JD Casper, 28, from Austin, Texas

Savanna Woods, 26, from Stanwood, Washington

Anna Grace, 20, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ainae, 21, from Washington, D.C.

Team Legend

Here’s the makeup of Team Legend going into Battle Rounds:

Christine Cain, 27, from Pasadena, California

Victor Solomon, 22, from Peoria, Illinois

Carolina Rial, 17, from New Jersey

Pia Renee, 37, from Chicago, Illinois

Ciana Pelekai, 20, from Las Vegas, Nevada

Durell Anthony, 24, from San Diego, California

Deion Warren, 28, from Conway, North Carolina

Rio Doyle, 16, from Adrian, Michigan

Zania Alake, 34, from Detroit, Michigan

Denisha Dalton, 22, from Warwick, New York

Team Nick

Here’s the makeup of Team Nick going into Battle Rounds:

Dana Monique, 41, from Houston, Texas

Devan Blake Jones, 35, from Denver, Colorado

Raine Stern, 22, from Madison, Wisconsin

Zae Romeo, 21, from McKinney, Texas

Andrew Marshall, 21, from Boxford, Massachussetts

Jose Figueroa Jr., 34, from Kissimmee, Florida

Bradley Sinclair, 22, from Nashville, Tennessee

Rachel Mac, 15, from Romeo, Michigan

Lindsay Joan, 22, from San Diego, California

Awari, 35, from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kelly Clarkson Will Be Absent From Battle Rounds

Battle Round on The Voice begin airing on March 29, 2021. Usually, the show would feature all three coaches and their teams, but this season is a little different.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be temporarily filling in for Clarkson at the Battle Rounds since Clarkson wasn’t feeling well at the time of the show.

In the video released by the show, Carson Daly explained what was happening to viewers of the show.

“Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week,” Daly explained. “Kelly’s staying at home and she’s watching the battles remotely.”

Ballerini announced the change on Twitter.

“When Kelly Clarkson calls you and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work,” she tweeted. “Thank you John Legend, Nick Jonas and ole pops Blake Shelton for making me feel like part of the NBC’s The Voice family. I’m forever #TeamKelly… See y’all at the battle rounds.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Schedule Change: When Does the Show Air?