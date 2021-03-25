‘The Voice’ Season 20: The Teams Going Into Battle Rounds

Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice has wrapped up the Blind Auditions and is set to begin airing the next rounds of the competition. Coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend have formulated their teams and have been preparing them for the Battle Rounds.
Fans will have to tune in to the show on Monday nights to see which coaches continue to come out on top of the competition.
Read on to learn more about each team and their makeup.
Team Blake
Here’s the makeup of Team Blake going into Battle Rounds:
- Cam Anthony, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Pete Mroz, 45, from Nashville, Tennessee
- Anthony Konzelman, 37, from Waco, Texas
- Ethan Lively, 17
- Emma Caroline, 25, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Avery Roberson, 20, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina
- Connor Christian, 23, from Gallipolis, Ohio
- Jordan Matthew Young, 34, from Austin, Texas
- Savanna Chestnut, 25, from Americus, Kansas
- Keegan Ferrell, 21, from Fort Wayne, Indiana
Team Kelly
Here’s the makeup of Team Kelly going into Battle Rounds:
- Kenzie Wheeler, 22, from Dover, Florida
- Corey Ward, 34, from Hartsville, South Carolina
- Gean Garcia, 19, from McAllen, Texas
- Ryleigh Modig, 18, from Spencer, Massachussetts
- Halley Greg, 29, from Seattle, Washington
- Gihanna Zoe, 17, from Redlands, California
- JD Casper, 28, from Austin, Texas
- Savanna Woods, 26, from Stanwood, Washington
- Anna Grace, 20, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Ainae, 21, from Washington, D.C.
Team Legend
Here’s the makeup of Team Legend going into Battle Rounds:
- Christine Cain, 27, from Pasadena, California
- Victor Solomon, 22, from Peoria, Illinois
- Carolina Rial, 17, from New Jersey
- Pia Renee, 37, from Chicago, Illinois
- Ciana Pelekai, 20, from Las Vegas, Nevada
- Durell Anthony, 24, from San Diego, California
- Deion Warren, 28, from Conway, North Carolina
- Rio Doyle, 16, from Adrian, Michigan
- Zania Alake, 34, from Detroit, Michigan
- Denisha Dalton, 22, from Warwick, New York
Team Nick
Here’s the makeup of Team Nick going into Battle Rounds:
- Dana Monique, 41, from Houston, Texas
- Devan Blake Jones, 35, from Denver, Colorado
- Raine Stern, 22, from Madison, Wisconsin
- Zae Romeo, 21, from McKinney, Texas
- Andrew Marshall, 21, from Boxford, Massachussetts
- Jose Figueroa Jr., 34, from Kissimmee, Florida
- Bradley Sinclair, 22, from Nashville, Tennessee
- Rachel Mac, 15, from Romeo, Michigan
- Lindsay Joan, 22, from San Diego, California
- Awari, 35, from Virginia Beach, Virginia
Kelly Clarkson Will Be Absent From Battle Rounds
Battle Round on The Voice begin airing on March 29, 2021. Usually, the show would feature all three coaches and their teams, but this season is a little different.
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be temporarily filling in for Clarkson at the Battle Rounds since Clarkson wasn’t feeling well at the time of the show.
In the video released by the show, Carson Daly explained what was happening to viewers of the show.
“Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week,” Daly explained. “Kelly’s staying at home and she’s watching the battles remotely.”
Ballerini announced the change on Twitter.
“When Kelly Clarkson calls you and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work,” she tweeted. “Thank you John Legend, Nick Jonas and ole pops Blake Shelton for making me feel like part of the NBC’s The Voice family. I’m forever #TeamKelly… See y’all at the battle rounds.”
The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Schedule Change: When Does the Show Air?