‘The Voice’ Teams 2021: Who Is Left on Season 20?

The 20th season of NBC’s “The Voice” has finished airing all pre-taped episodes, and on Monday, May 10, 2021, the live shows began airing. During live shows, fans are able to vote for their favorite contestants in order to get them through to the finale.

Each coach has the chance to get one or more of their singers through to the season finale, and, as it currently stands, it’s anyone’s game. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are all doing their best to beat out Blake Shelton, who has still dubbed himself “King of ‘The Voice’.”

Here’s where the teams stand going into the live shows:

Team Kelly

Kelly Clarkson has won “The Voice” in half of her seasons so far. She’s won three times over her six seasons, and she’s hoping to come away with a win this time around to continue with that winning record.

Here’s who’s currently on Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Gihanna Zoe

Zae Romeo

Team Blake

Blake Shelton has the most wins on “The Voice,” but he’s also the only coach who has been on the show for the entire decade that it’s been airing. Unluckily for Shelton, that’s put a target on his back, and the other coaches often team up to try to beat him.

Here’s who’s left on Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Jordan Matthew Young

Anna Grace

Team Nick

Nick Jonas is the only coach who hasn’t won a season of “The Voice,” and he took one season off to hone his mind in order to come back and beat Blake Shelton. Jonas does have pretty high stakes since if he doesn’t win this season, he won’t have another chance for at least a year.

Here’s who will be competing on Team Nick:

Dana Monique

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Rachel Mac

Andrew Marshall

Team Legend

John Legend has only won “The Voice” one time, back in season 16 with contestant Maelyn Jarmon. That was his first season on the show, and he hasn’t won since, meaning he also has a lot to prove this time around. He’s put together an ultra-talented team in the hopes of bringing home a win.

Here’s who’s currently on Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Pia Renee

Zania Alake

Ryleigh Modig

Each of the coaches also has one contestant in the four-way knockout, and the winner will be announced as soon as the live shows begin. That means one coach will have that one extra singer on their team.

Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

There will be three weeks worth of live shows on “The Voice” this season, with the season finale airing in early June. The next season of the show will begin filming soon with Ariana Grande stepping up to take Nick Jonas’s seat.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

