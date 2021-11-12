‘The Voice’ Season 21 Final Teams For Top 13 Live Show

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has finally started airing live shows and counting on the viewers to vote in order to save contestants from eliminations. For the coaches, that means they don’t have as much say in what happens with each of their teams as the season winds down.

Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson each have at least three artists remaining on their team. Clarkson had a singer win the Wildcard Instant Save at the end of the last episode, meaning she has one extra member on her team.

Here are the teams as of November 12, 2021:

Team Blake

Here’s what Team Blake looks like for the top 13:

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

When it comes to the most likely winner from Team Blake, it’s possible that Wendy Moten will be given the title.

Moten had a single called “Come In Out of the Rain” chart in the UK in 1994. It also peaked at number 5 on the adult contemporary charts in 1993.On top of all that, Moten has just had an incredible run on the show, and fans are continually impressed with the way that she sounds on stage.

Other Team Blake contestants could also be the winner, however, especially with Lana Scott being the only country singer left on the show.

Team Ariana

Here are the contestants still on Team Ariana:

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

Team Ariana seemed really stacked going into the live shows, and her contestants have delivered, but many fans were surprised to see both Vaughn Mugol and Bella DeNapoli be eliminated during the first live results show of the season.

Both Ryleigh Plank and Jim and Sasha Allen have resonated with viewers, and it’s possible the Arianators pull through for Grande and vote her contestants through to the finale.

Team Kelly

Here’s how Team Kelly shapes up going into the top 13:

Jeremy Rosado

Girl Named Tom

Gymani

Hailey Mia

Girl Named Tom continues to impress people watching “The Voice,” though some do think it’s unfair for groups to compete in the competition against solo vocalists. Hailey Mia also had a breakthrough performance during the Wildcard Instant Save round, meaning she could pull away with the win.

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

Team Legend has plenty of talented artists on the team, but it’s possible they can’t garner the same amount of support someone like Blake Shelton or Ariana Grande has on the show. At this point in the competition, we think the most likely top contender on Team Legend is Jershika Maple.

At this point, it’s still anyone’s competition.

Next week, the top 13 will perform for America’s votes, and the whole process will begin again until the field is ultimately narrowed down to five artists going into the finale, which will likely air on Tuesday, December 1, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

