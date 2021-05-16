‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Is Left on Season 20?

Only time will tell who will win season 20 of “The Voice.” Until then, the live shows continue on Monday, May 17, with the Top 9 finalists battling it out on stage for your vote.

On Tuesday, May 11, the Top 17 was nearly cut in half in what was the biggest elimination of the season during the results show following Monday’s live performances. The night ended with nine finalists, three on Team Kelly Clarkson, which gives the pop singer the upper hand going into the May 17 show. Fellow coaches – Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas – only have two singers on their teams. Why? Clarkson’s teammate Corey Ward won the night’s Instant Save, which secured him a spot in the Top 9.

With only three episodes left before the grand finale, which airs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, according to GoldDerby, here’s where the teams stand going into the next live shows.

Team Kelly Clarkson

Pop superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, who won the inaugural “American Idol” in 2002 (according to her NBC bio), has led three contestants to victory as a coach on “The Voice.” Will she be as lucky this season?

Here’s who’s currently on Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Gihanna Zoe

Team Blake Shelton

Since “The Voice” began, country singer Blake Shelton has led seven artists to victory, according to his NBC bio, and that includes Season 18 winner Todd Tilghman. Check out Heavy’s exclusive interview with Tilghman here.

Shelton’s fiancé, Gwen Stefani, a former coach on “The Voice,” won season 19 with Carter Rubin.

So, will Shelton win again?

Here’s who’s left on Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Team John Legend

John Legend, an EGOT-winning singer-songwriter, has been a coach on “The Voice” since 2019, according to his NBC bio. He won season 16 with contestant Maelyn Jarmon per Billboard.

Here’s who’s left on Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Pia Renee

Team Nick Jonas

Pop star Nick Jonas has yet to win on “The Voice.”

According to Billboard, Jonas made his “Voice” debut during season 18. He was replaced by singer Gwen Stefani on season 19, before returning to the rotating red chair this season.

This may be his last chance to win, at least for a little while. Jonas won’t be returning to “The Voice” next season. Superstar Ariana Grande signed on as a coach for the show’s 21st season, which airs in the fall. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will be back to judge.

Here’s who’s left on Team Nick:

Dana Monique

Rachel Mac

When is the Season 20 Finale?

Season 20 of “The Voice” is coming close to crowning a winner. Here’s the schedule for the rest of the year:

Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Three-Hour Season Finale

According to GoldDerby, the three-hour finale includes a recap of the season as well as live performances from the Top 4 finalists before the results are revealed. The winner of “The Voice” receives a cash prize of $100,000 and a music deal with Universal Music Group.

