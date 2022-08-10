WATCH: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Get Cozy in New ‘Voice’ Teaser

The first behind-the-scenes look at “The Voice” season 22 has officially been released, and it showcases the relationship between each of the coaches.

The behind-the-scenes teaser features a look at the promo photoshoot featuring John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

Season 22 of “The Voice” is set to premiere on September 19, 2022 on NBC, and it will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Coaches Get Cozy in New Clip

In the new behind-the-scenes clip, Shelton can be seen looking lovingly at Stefani, who wears a tight pink dress and smiles for the cameras. All the coaches goof off together throughout the shoot. Stefani and Shelton pose together while Legend and Cabello posed together.

Fans are excited about the new season, though some are already missing Kelly Clarkson, who left the show ahead of the new season.

“Oh, gonna miss Kelly this season,” one comment reads. “Love the Voice. I love all the coaches still I will miss Kelly!”

Another person wrote, “So excited for this season, Camila will be a great addition to the panel, she’s so much fun.”

“😩no Kelly😩love her so much. She was my favorite coach. Beautiful voice, funny personality, sweet soul, caring motivating coach,” another reply reads.

Others are happy for Clarkson, though they still want her back on the show.

“Seasons 14-21 were so lively, Kelly just has the best personality and brings out the best in other people too!!” one comment reads. “I’m glad she is spending more time with her kids though, she is too amazing for this world.”

Cabello Had a ‘Secret Admirer’ In the First Teaser

The first teaser for the season was shared on Blake Shelton’s TikTok feed alongside the caption, “Best of luck to the other @nbcthevoice coaches this season because #TeamBlake is ready to WIN!!” It was also shared on YouTube.

In the teaser, Cabello is seen receiving a letter from a secret “admirer.” The video is structured as a mystery with suspenseful music as the coaches welcome Cabello.

“That’s too sweet,” she says as she spots a gift addressed to her. When she opens the card, however, she decides it might not be so sweet. “You are going to lose so bad,” the card says in letters that appear to be cut out from magazines.

Then, Stefani appears to say that she can’t believe Cabello received the threatening note and Shelton questions who would send it while sitting menacingly in his big red chair.

Legend shows up with a letter of his own.

“Check out this weird letter I just got,” the coach says. “You should never have come back,” he reads aloud.

The coaches look at Shelton as though it’s obvious he sent the letters.

“It’s anonymous!” he says.

The coaches are then shown in their chairs, starting with Legend, then Stefani, then Cabello and Shelton.

Finally, Carson Daly shows up with cut up magazines.

“Hey Blake,” he says, holding up the materials. “Can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”

The coaches all look at Shelton, and Cabello says, “Busted.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

