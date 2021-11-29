The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has a new NBC comedy game show and his first celebrity guests will be the coaches of the singing competition show, “The Voice.”

Although “That’s My Jam” doesn’t premiere until January 3, a special sneak peek episode will air on Monday, November 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC, right after “The Voice.” Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will appear in the sneak peek episode, competing in teams of two to win money for the charity of their choice.

“That’s My Jam” features musical games seen on “The Tonight Show” including Air Guitar, Perfect Mashup, Disco Charades, Launch the Mic, and Get Outta My Face. In a trailer for the show, Blake Shelton tries to give Ariana Grande clues to guess the name of the band Nickelback.

A video shared on “The Tonight Show”‘s YouTube account gives a glimpse at the amazing performances we can expect from the special sneak peek episode. Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande compete in a Mixtape Medley Showdown, with Grande singing Britney Spears and Celine Dion and Clarkson belting out Shania Twain and Alanis Morisette. Watch the full video below.





Play



Video Video related to ‘the voice’ coaches guest star on jimmy fallon’s new game show 2021-11-29T14:35:58-05:00

Who Else Will Be on ‘That’s My Jam?’

On each episode of “That’s My Jam,” four celebrity guests play a variety of musical games. Although the show is kicking off with the talented coaches from “The Voice,” not all the celebrity guests are musicians.

In the show’s trailer, Fallon reveals that viewers might be surprised by the singing skills of some of the guests not known for their musical abilities. He also describes the show as “funny, musical, joyful” and “dangerous.”

The trailer reveals that “That’s My Jam” guests include Josh Groban, Anthony Anderson, Taika Waititi, Chance the Rapper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kate Hudson, and Terry Crews. Josh Groban plays a rendition of “We Are Family” on the kazoo in the trailer and Chance the Rapper sings a country-rock version of “It’s Getting Hot In Here.”

“That’s My Jam” officially premieres on January 3 on NBC. Watch the full trailer below:





Play



Video Video related to ‘the voice’ coaches guest star on jimmy fallon’s new game show 2021-11-29T14:35:58-05:00

Grande Celebrated Thanksgiving With Team Ariana

In an Instagram post, Grande shared some moments from her Thanksgiving celebrations, including a picture of her with her husband Dalton Gomez and a video of Team Ariana contestants Jim and Sasha Allen singing “Help” by The Beatles. Grande’s brother Frankie can be seen in the background.

“Omg it was the most special thanksgiving… a great reminder of the incredible things we have to be grateful for… especially laughter!!,” Frankie commented on the post. The post also included a photo of Grande’s divorced parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, sitting next to each other. In 2019, Grande celebrated Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years.

The other remaining member of Team Ariana, Holly Forbes, was also in attendance at Grande’s Thanksgiving.

“Being away from your family during the holidays is so hard. I’m so thankful for this sweet family for taking in Team Ariana and making it one of the best days of our lives. I ❤️ the Grandes so much and am so thankful for this path that led me here,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Why Ariana Grande Deleted Twitter from ‘The Voice’ Contestant’s Phone