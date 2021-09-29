WATCH: Gospel Duo The Cunningham Sisters Show Off Incredible Harmonies in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

Every once in a while, Blind Auditions on NBC’s “The Voice” surprise the coaches when they realize that there’s a duo or trio on stage rather than a solo performer. That was the case with sister duo The Cunningham Sisters, who auditioned for season 21 of the show.
Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have been building up their teams in hopes of getting the best artists through to the next round of the competition.
Sometimes artists choose the predictable coach when deciding who to move forward with. When it came to the gospel duo The Cunningham Sisters, who came all the way from Ohio to audition, even Clarkson didn’t expect to get chosen over Legend, even though he seemed like a shoo-in at the time.
The Cunningham Sisters Earned Two Chair Turns
The Cunningham Sisters, Macy and Marie, performed Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin’s “Never Alone” for their Blind Audition. The girls are 14 and 15 years old and told the judges that they have been singing in churches for as long as they could remember.
Clarkson and Legend turned around back to back about halfway through the song, but both Grande and Shelton refrained from pushing their buttons for the girls.
Legend tried his hardest to bond with the sisters over being from Ohio and also singing in church, but Clarkson jumped in to let them know she also has experience with gospel singing. They also shared they love country music and many other genres.
When Legend tried to jump in and tell the girls that he did not have a group on his team and all the other coaches did, it didn’t work out as well as he wanted it to.
“My group does not sound anything like you, like nothing,” Clarkson told them.
Then, Clarkson decided to try her new strategy of coaching the contestants during their audition, telling them that they needed to work on their harmonizing because they were sometimes not “perfectly in sync” and they needed to learn “how to blend and to let the other shine in moments.”
Legend added that he had experience in that as well and that he would love for them to be on Team Legend.
Ultimately, the duo chose to go with Team Kelly in a move that surprised Clarkson enough that she stood up, cheered, and used Team Blake’s win camera as a bit to show off the new talent joining her team.
Team Legend is still without a duo or trio going into the next round of the competition.
‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams So Far
Each coach has worked hard to nearly fill out their team. Below are each of the teams going into the last episodes of Blind Auditions.
Team Kelly:
- Girl Named Tom (Trio)
- Kinsey Rose
- Carolina Alonso
- Gymani
- Jeremy Rosado
- Holly Forbes
- Cunningham Sisters (Duo)
Team Blake:
- Peedy Chavis
- Wendy Moten
- Lana Scott
- Hailey Green
- The Joy Reunion
- Carson Peters
- Kaitlyn Velez
- Beritt Haynes
- Clint Sherman
Team Legend:
- Jonathan Mouton
- Jack Rogan
- Samuel Harness
- Joshua Vacanti
- Paris Winningham
- Keilah Grace
- Samara Brown
- Janora Brown
Team Ariana:
- Katie Rae
- Katherine Ann Mohler
- Vaughn Mugol
- Chavon Rodgers
- Jim and Sasha Allen
- Raquel Trinidad
- Hailey Mia
- Bella DeNapoli
- David Vogel
“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.
