WATCH: California Country Trio Joins Team Blake on ‘The Voice’

During night three of “The Voice” season 21 blind auditions, Blake Shelton finally heard the country act he’s been waiting for.

The Joy Reunion is a trio of musicians that describe their sound as “California country.” Its members (Robert, Gentry, and Neil) have all done work as solo musicians, opening for bigger acts. But none of them had ever truly “made it.”

In their pre-show interview, The Joy Reunion explained that they’ve all been through a lot of career rejection. When they started playing music together, they got reacquainted with the pure joy of making music, success or no success. Hence their name, The Joy Reunion.

They performed “Boondocks” by Modern Country Heroes for their blind audition, impressing Blake Shelton and John Legend with their three-part harmonies.

Watch The Joy Reunion’s audition below.

One of the Band Members Teared Up After Their Audition

Robert of The Joy Reunion teared up while telling the judges about the joy the group found through playing music together. In the band’s pre-audition interview, they explained that they are each other’s chosen family. When they started playing music together, Robert was going through a tough spot in his marriage and Neil’s mom was battling cancer.

Blake Shelton told the group that it’s always a special moment when he gets to turn around for a country artist. “Country music isn’t just a hobby for me, country music is my life, I live it and breathe it,” he told them. John Legend joked, “like Blake, country music is my life.”

Shelton added that he always tries to get at least one country artist far in the competition, and he has a pretty good success rate. Although it was pretty obvious the group was going to join Team Blake, Legend couldn’t resist telling The Joy Reunion to “shock the world” by picking him instead.

Kelly Clarkson told the group the only reason she didn’t turn is that she already has a trio on her team, Girl Named Tom, and that it wouldn’t be fair to either of them.

