‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed For 2 More Years

Fans of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” don’t need to worry about the new daytime talk show staple going off their screens any time soon. The “Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner’s smash hit talk show was just renewed for two more seasons, extending the stars contract through 2025, Deadline reports.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been a huge success from ratings and awards perspectives since its launch in 2019, with an average of 1.34 million live plus same-day viewers per episode in its fourth season. Deadline credits much of that success to the “show’s unique formula” for bringing together stars and creative industry leaders with everyday people.

To date, the series has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and three for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson.

What Makes “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Such a Success?

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” took to Instagram to celebrate the news of the show’s renewal, writing, “2 MORE SEASONS!! 🎉🎉 Can’t wait to share more stories, music and laughs with y’all!”

Fans were just as thrilled, with many adding that the renewal is very well-deserved, and one fan reminding others that the show is still eligible to be voted on for its People’s Choice Award nomination.

There is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into making “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as successful as it is. Beyond Clarkson’s natural charm, the host has a natural curiosity for the people she interviews and stories she discusses, showrunner Alex Duda told The Wrap. The Wrap reports that producers of the show focus on the central themes of “connection and music and positivity”, and hope to bring all three to the forefront when coming up with segments for the show.

This winning formula works for Duda, Clarkson, and the whole team, as their show recently took over the coveted 4 pm timeslot formerly occupied by daytime talk show giant Ellen Degeneres, after Degeneres’s show ended for good earlier this year. And with the show’s latest renewal, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Kelly Clarkson Only Practices Each ‘Kellyoke’ Segment Once

One of the tickets to Kelly Clarkson’s success as a daytime talk show host is her beloved Kellyoke segment which opens every show. Clarkson has covered every song imaginable in this segment, changing the arrangements to best suit how she wants to present the song, and the singer always gets rave reviews.

In her recent talk with The Wrap, showrunner Alex Duda and Clarkson’s music director Jason Halbert shared a little behind-the-scenes information on how these Kellyoke segments come to be. Rehearsals are brief, with arrangements and song selections happening about two weeks before any given Kellyoke segment is performed on camera. Clarkson and her team will select and cut songs down to around 90 seconds, at which point Clarkson’s Halbert will work on recording a reference track for Clarkson and the band to practice with.

“The morning of the show, I send Kelly her two references, usually about 6:30 a.m. and while she’s in glam, she listens to the songs and then she comes out on stage and rehearses them maybe one time and then we do it,” Halbert told The Wrap, who mentioned that these rehearsals will sometimes lead to day-of changes that their team must work to adapt to, though the finished products are always worth it.

