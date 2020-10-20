The Voice 2020 Cast: Season 19 Contestants So Far

The new season of NBC’s reality hit singing competition The Voice started on October 19, 2020, and it offered up a whole new round of performers for fans to root for. Blind auditions were filmed in August 2020 with a virtual audience.

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for which contestants make it through the Blind Auditions on The Voice.

The blind auditions started out strong, with an energetic performance of “‘Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo from contestant Tamara Jade, and though Kelly was picky, each coach had at least one contestant on their team by the end of the night.

Here are some of our favorite contestants on The Voice this season so far:

Tamara Jade (Team Legend)

The first contestant focused on here is Tamara Jade, a contestant who earned a four-chair turn after her blind audition absolutely stunned the coaches. Tamara Jade is a 30-year-old singer from Bowie, Maryland.

“I was the first person to turn around from the first note because you are incredible,” Clarkson told her to get her on the team. “It doesn’t matter, you’re gonna be in the finale. Everybody needs to be inspired right now. That’s why this is called The Voice — you want someone that really moves everyone, and that’s you.”

Ultimately, Tamara chose to go with John Legend for her coach this season.

Marisa Corvo (Team Kelly)

Marisa Corvo sang P!nk’s “Perfect” for her audition, starting on the piano and then moving to stand up and perform the rest of the song on her feet.

The first coach to turn around was Gwen, followed very closely by Blake and Kelly. John did not turn around for Marissa, though Kelly said she would be “shocked” if Marissa didn’t make it all the way to the finale. Marisa is a 33-year-old from Staten Island, New York.

“I kept being like, why am I not pressing [the button]!” Gwen said when the performance was over.

Marissa chose Team Kelly for her performance this season.

Ian Flanigan

Ian Flanigan performed Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” for his audition and instantly caught the attention of both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Blake was the only coach to turn around for Flanigan’s performance, and that’s fitting because he will definitely play well on Team Blake for the season. Ian Flanigan is a 30-year-old singer from Saugerties, New York.

Other Blind Audition contestants who made it through the first night were Lauren Frihauf (Team Gwen,) Joseph Soul (Team Kelly,) Jim Ranger (Team Blake,) Eli Zamora (Team Kelly,) Payge Turner (Team Gwen,) and John Holiday (Team John).

Spoilers: ‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 40 Contestants

Here are all the contestants who make it through Blind Auditions this year.

Team Blake:

Taryn Papa

Ben Allen

Sam Stacy

Ian Flanigan

John Sullivan

Payton Lamar

JusJon

Jim Ranger

Aaron Scott

Worth the Wait

Team Kelly:

Marisa Corvo

Skylar Mayton

DeSz

Eli Zamora

Madeline Consoer

Joseph Soul

Kelsie Watts

Ryan Gallagher

Tanner Gomes

Emmalee

Team Legend

Sid Kingsley

Tamara Jade

Rio Souma

John Holiday

Olivia Reyes

Cami Clune

Julia Cooper

Bailey Rae

Casme

James Pyle

Team Gwen

Liam St. John

Lauren Frihauf

Payge Turner

Tori Miller

Chloe Hogan

Van Andrew

Larriah Jackson

Ryan Berg

Lain Roy

Carter Rubin

