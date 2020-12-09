‘The Voice’ 2020 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 12/8

The December 8 episode of The Voice revealed the Top 5 finalists heading into next week’s season 19 finale. Viewers voted to save four contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save, meaning five total contestants moved on to the season finale.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the artists who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 8 episode of The Voice.

If you’re not looking for an in-depth recap, scroll to the bottom for a list of who was sent home on The Voice during the December 8 episode.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

Nearly half of the contestants left on season 19 of The Voice were eliminated by the end of tonight’s episode.

Team Kelly: Desz was sent through to the finale, and Cami Clune was sent to the Wildcard Instant Save competition. Cami sang “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish for her performance.

Team Legend: John Holiday was sent through to the finale by America’s votes, meaning that both Bailey Rae and Tamara Jade would compete for the Wildcard Instant Save. Bailey Rae sang “Your Cheating Heart” by Hank Williams for her performance. Tamara Jade then sang “Feeling Good” by Michael Buble.

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger were up against one another to see who would move forward in the competition. The singer with the most votes was Jim Ranger. Ian Flanigan had to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save where he sang “Anymore” by Travis Tritt.

Team Gwen: Team Gwen’s top two were Carter Rubin and Ben Allen. Carter Rubin had the most votes from viewers, so Ben Allen was sent to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save. He sang “Prayed for You” by Matt Stell.

Which Contestants Are in the Top 5?

Ultimately, the contestants who were eliminated were: Ben Allen, Bailey Rae, Tamara Jade and Cami Clune.

All of the Wildcard Instant Save performances were strong, so it really could have been anyone’s win. Ultimately, though, Ian Flanigan was declared the winner of the Wildcard Instant Save, meaning Team Blake has an advantage going in to the season finale.

For each team, the contestant with the most votes from America were sent straight through to the top nine. Then, the remaining contestants competed for the Wildcard Instant Save.

Here’s who’s moving on to the finale:

Team Kelly: Desz

Team Gwen: Carter Rubin

Team Blake: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan

Team Legend: John Holiday

Next week, the top 5 contestants will perform in hopes of winning the show and the title of The Voice. Then, on Tuesday, two episodes will air, one with a recap of live shows so far, and the second episode will reveal the winner of this season of The Voice.

By the end of next week, viewers will know whether or not Blake Shelton will continue to call himself the “King of The Voice.”

The next new episode of The Voice airs on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

