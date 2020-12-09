‘The Voice’ 2020 Winners: Top 5 Contestants & Live Results

The December 8 episode of The Voice revealed the Top 5 finalists heading into next week’s season 19 finale. Viewers voted to save four contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 5 Live Recap

The show opened with Carson Daly welcoming the coaches and announcing that Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will be performing.

Then, he explained that the artist from each team with the most votes gets to move on to the next round automatically and the remaining contestants all compete for the Wildcard Instant Save at the end of the show. That was followed by a performance of “Under the Mistletoe” by Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge.

For Team Kelly, Cami Clune and Desz were the two contestants remaining. The contestant with the most votes out of the two was Desz.

“Either way, you both rocked it!” Kelly could be heard yelling to them before it was announced.

Next up was Team Legend with Bailey Rae, John Holiday and Tamara Jade. The contestant with the most votes was John Holiday, meaning that Bailey and Tamara would both perform in the Wildcard Instant Save Competition.

Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger were next up on the stage to see who would move forward in the competition. The singer with the most votes was Jim Ranger. Ian had to fight for a spot in the finale by singing for the instant save.

The show took a brief break to show a performance from John Legend.

Then, the two semi-finalists from Team Gwen took the stage. Carter Rubin and Ben Allen both said they were grateful for the time being on the show and thanked Gwen for her leadership. Ultimately, the contestant with the most votes was Carter Rubin, meaning that Ben would participate in the Wildcard Instant Save part of the night.

Team Gwen’s Ben Allen performed “Prayed for You” by Matt Stell for his Wildcard Instant Save song. Team Kelly’s Cami sang “When The Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish for her performance.

Next up was Bailey Rae with “Your Cheating Heart” by Hank Williams. Tamara Jade then sang “Feeling Good” by Michael Buble. The last performance of the night was from Ian Flanigan singing “Anymore” by Travis Tritt.

All of the wildcard performances were strong. Ultimately, though, Ian Flanigan took the win and will be going on to the finale.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 5 Contestants

Here’s who made it through to the season finale of The Voice:

Team Kelly: Desz

Team Legend: John Holiday

Team Blake: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan

Team Gwen: Carter Rubin

Next week, the top 5 contestants will perform in hopes of winning the show and the title of The Voice. Then, on Tuesday, two episodes will air, one with a recap of live shows so far, and the second episode will reveal the winner of this season of The Voice.

By the end of next week, viewers will know whether or not Blake Shelton will continue to call himself the “King of The Voice.”

The next new episode of The Voice airs Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

