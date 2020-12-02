The Voice 2020 Winners: Top 9 Contestants & Live Results

The December 1 episode of The Voice revealed the Top 9 finalists heading into next week’s new live shows. Viewers voted to save eight contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 1 episode of The Voice.

This post will be updated as the show continues.

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 9 Live Recap

The show started with host Carson Daly welcoming the viewers and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

He explained that each coach will be able to save one of their artists, and one will be able to be saved during the Instant Save portion of the competition. Daly also mentioned that John is in his fourth season of The Voice and asked all the coaches what they love about their teams this year.

For the first round of results, viewers heard from Team Kelly. The most votes for the team went to DeSz, meaning she was saved and sent to the top 9.

Kelly chose to save Cami Clune, and one of the other teammates was able to move on to compete in the wildcard at the end of the night.

The next new episode of The Voice airs Monday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Is Seeking Spousal Support