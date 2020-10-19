The Voice 2020 Spoilers: The Top 16 Winners of Season 19

The 19th season of NBC’s The Voice begins tonight, October 19, meaning there will be dozens of new performers for fans to root for throughout the season.

Returning to the red chairs and coaching this season are coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. They’ll be joined on the stage by host Carson Daly and plenty of contestants.

Luckily for viewers of the show, filming was able to return to a type of normalcy this year, as all contestants auditioned in-person with COVID-19 safety measures in place. That being said, the coaches will still be sitting six feet away from each other and won’t be able to hug the contestants who choose their teams.

There will surely be all kinds of fun ways to still have fun while following the protocols though. Gwen Stefani, for one, brought a t-shirt launcher so she could still get Team Gwen shirts to everyone on her team.

Thanks to a variety of forums and blogs like Idol Forum and MJs Big Blog, the Top 16 contestants for the season have already been leaked.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers up until the Top 16 of season 19 of The Voice. Don’t read on if you don’t want the season to be spoiled for you.

Who Are the Top 16 Contestants For Season 19 of ‘The Voice’ ?

The Top 16 contestants will be split between all four teams, with each coach having four contestants left on their team going into those final rounds before live shows.

Team Kelly Clarkson:

DeSz

Madeline Consoer

Tanner Gomes

Cami Clune (Steal)

Team Gwen Stefani:

Carter Rubin

Joseph Soul

Payge Turner

Ben Allen (Steal)

Team John Legend:

Bailey Rae

John Holiday

Tamara Jade

Chloe Hogan (Steal)

Team Blake Shelton:

Ian Flanigan

Jim Ranger

Worth the Wait

Sid Kingsley (Steal)

Blind Auditions Will Continue For Three Weeks

If the usual schedule is followed for this season of The Voice, blind auditions will take up the first few weeks. There are generally six or seven episodes of the auditions before the show moves forward to Battle and Knockout rounds.

Usually, there are two weeks of Battle Rounds that are then followed by two weeks of Knockout rounds where coaches can choose who moves forward in the competition.

The difference between the battle rounds and the knockout rounds is that in the battle rounds, coaches choose the songs, whereas in the knockout round, contestants will choose what they want to perform.

All of that competition will culminate in the three playoff episodes. Then, the live performances start and last for about 10 episodes or five weeks.

If all goes according to plan, that puts the live shows starting in mid-December and going through the middle or end of January depending on whether or not the show takes a break for the holiday season. Surely, if there are any COVID-19 positive tests in contestants or coaches during that time, they’ll have to take a break from filming, which could impact when the finale takes place.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

