‘The Voice’ Teams 2020: Who Is Left in Season 19?

The 19th season of The Voice is done with all pre-taped episodes, and on Monday, November 30, the live shows begin airing. During the live shows, fans vote for their favorite contestants to get them through to the finale.

Each coach has the chance to get one or more of their singers through to the season finale, and, as it currently stands, it’s anyone’s game. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani are all currently working to beat out Blake Shelton, who has dubbed himself “King of The Voice.”

Here’s where the teams stand going into the Live Shows:

Team Kelly

Kelly Clarkson has won The Voice more times than she’s lost, with three wins over a total of five seasons. She could take home the win this season as well, as she has four ultra-talented competitors on her side.

Here’s who’s currently on Team Kelly:

Cami Clune

DeSz

Madeline Consoer

Tanner Gomez

Team Blake

Blake Shelton has been on the show for the longest, and he’s also won the most seasons out of all the current coaches on the show. Unluckily for him, that seems to have put a target on his back, so all the other coaches are working extra hard in hopes of beating him this time around.

Here’s who makes up Team Blake:

Ian Flanigan

Jim Ranger

Sid Kingsley

Worth the Wait

Team Legend

John Legend hasn’t won as much as some of the other coaches, but he has built quite the team for Season 19, so it’s possible that he’ll be taking home the title sooner rather than later this time around.

Here’s who’s currently on Team Legend:

Bailey Rae

Chloe Hogan

John Holiday

Tamara Jade

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani returned to the coaching chair this season after taking one year off in order to perform a residency in Las Vegas. She’s leaving again next season and being replaced by Nick Jonas, so it’s likely she wants to take the win home before leaving the show once again.

Here’s who’s still left on Team Gwen:

Ben Allen

Carter Rubin

Joseph Soul

Payge Turner

Each of the coaches also has one contestant in the four-way knockout, which will have the winner announced before the live shows begin. That means one coach will have one extra person on their team. The four singers in that knockout are Julia Cooper (Team Legend), Larriah Jackson (Team Gwen), Taryn Papa (Team Blake), and Ryan Gallagher (Team Kelly).

There will be at least six episodes, or three weeks, worth of live shows on The Voice this season, meaning there should be new episodes of The Voice leading up to the last week of December 2020. A new season of the show is already filming, with Blind Auditions set to air sometime in early 2021. Coaches in the big red chairs for next season are Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

