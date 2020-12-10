‘The Voice’ 2020: Season 19 Winner Predictions

Season 19 of NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice is coming to a close, meaning that one of the remaining five singers will win the season for their coach. Each of the coaches has been working for the season to get in a position where they believe they can take home the win.

Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been working with their contestants all season to get them to the point where they believe they’ll be able to take home the win at the end of the season.

All the coaches except for Shelton seem to have been working together, though, in order to dethrone the self-proclaimed “king of The Voice.”

Read on to learn more about how we think this season will end.

Which Contestants Are in the Finale?

Each coach has at least one contestant in the season finale this year, as the rules dictated that that be the case.

For Team Kelly, Desz is her singer going into the finale. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old. Desz is now 30 years old and from Houston, Texas. She first started singing when she was 11 at her mother’s funeral. Desz first shocked the coaches with “Unbreak My Heart” during her blind audition.

For Team Legend, John Holiday is going through to the finale. Holiday is a 35-year-old singer from Appleton, Wisconsin. He grew up singing in church, according to his cast biography. He decided to pursue opera music later on in his life, and he performs in four languages as well as working as a jazz singer.

Team Gwen brings one contestant as well with 15-year-old Carter Rubin. Rubin is from Shoreham, New York. He was inspired to sing by his grandfather, according to his cast biography. He often performs in school musicals and community events.

When it comes to Team Blake, the reigning champion has two contestants going through to the finale. First is Ian Flanigan, a 30-year-old performer from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography.

Lastly, Jim Ranger is moving on to the season finale. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13. He has three children and currently works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 19?

When all is said and done, it really is anyone’s competition at this point in time. That being said, there are a few scenarios that we believe are more likely than others.

It’s very possible that Carter Rubin will take home the win this season. The young singer amazed the coaches from the very beginning of the show, and viewers have been equally amazed by his huge voice and emotional performances. If all goes well for Rubin, it’s very likely he’ll bring home the win for Team Gwen.

If Rubin doesn’t pull off the win, then it’s likely that someone like Ian Flanigan could come away with the title, meaning that Shelton would score his seventh win on The Voice. That being said, it’s, of course, possible based on performances and song choices that any one of the contestants could still win.

The Voice two-part season finale airs on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

