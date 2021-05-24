The Voice 2021 Judges for the Fall

Throughout its 20 season history, NBC’s “The Voice” has seen its fair share of celebrity coaches. From Miley Cyrus and Shakira to Usher and Adam Levine, some have stayed longer, others have left after only two seasons (per US Weekly).

Given the revolving door of celebrity coaches, it was no surprise when Nick Jonas confirmed he wouldn’t be returning for season 21 of the show, which is scheduled to air in fall 2021. A source told Page Six in a March 30, 2021 story that pop star Ariana Grande would be taking his place next season. Jonas served as a judge on seasons 18 and 20, according to US Weekly.

So, which coaches are returning next season?

These Coaches Will Return for Season 21

Nick Jonas is the only coach from season 20 that won’t be returning next season.

That means Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will all appear as judges during season 21, alongside Grande, who will make her “Voice” debut in the fall.

According to US Weekly, this upcoming season will be Clarkson’s eighth time as coach and Legend’s sixth. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the history of the show appearing in all 21 seasons.

Ariana Grande is Joining the Star-Studded Cast

Ariana Grande is replacing Jonas next season. Back in March 2021, the “Positions” singer announced on Instagram that she’s joining “The Voice” as a coach for the first time.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season,” Grande wrote in the photo caption, adding, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Jonas will finish the 20th season of “The Voice” before pop star Ariana Grande takes over. She’s set to join Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend during season 21 airing in the fall.

Every coach has commented on Grande’s new gig since her March announcement.

During a virtual Q&A session on April 13, Shelton told PEOPLE, and other publications, that he’s “excited” for Grande to join the show, adding, “It’s somebody new for me to beat.” Shelton, one of the original judges on “The Voice,” has led seven contestants to victory at the time of this writing.

Legend, who also joined Shelton during the Q&A, said Grande is a perfect fit.

“Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix,” he added. “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills.”

Clarkson said she’s also “excited” for Grande to join the team.

During a segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson spoke about Grande’s upcoming debut, saying that she is her biggest competition. “They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’”

Clarkson is definitely a fan of Grande’s. She’s covered a handful of her songs, like “Imagine,” during her variety talk show.

The two-part season finale of “The Voice” airs Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, the 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

