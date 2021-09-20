‘The Voice’ 2021 Schedule

Season 21 of “The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. and will last two hours.

Then, on Tuesday, September 21, fans get yet another dose of “The Voice”, with a second, one-hour episode.

From then on, the show is expected to air on both Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“The Voice” typically airs twice a week throughout the season, meaning things move fast, and viewers must stay tuned in to learn which artists are advancing through blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and finally, the live performances.

As fans may recall, each coach gets two steals throughout the battle rounds, and one additional steal during the knockouts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Grande Makes Her Coaching Debut





Play



The Voice, Season 21: First Look | Ariana Grande is here! Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton give an inside look at the new season. Season 21 of The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on NBC. #TheVoice #NBC #Ariana @Ariana Grande » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Premieres September… 2021-08-31T14:00:24Z

In April, ET sat down with three of last season’s coaches (Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton) to discuss Grande’s entrance onto “The Voice” scene.

Legend said, “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today… She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her and I think she’s gonna bring a different audience to the show.”

Shelton quipped, “I’m excited about Ariana joining the show, because it’s somebody new for me to beat! I’m tired of beating John every season.”

He followed it up by stating, “I think she could be a challenge… I’m looking forward to beating her, though.”

Grande made the announcement she would be joining “The Voice” in March on Instagram. She wrote, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! 🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you.”

How Many Times Has Blake Shelton Won?

Over the past 20 seasons, Blake Shelton has been the longest-standing judge on the show. Other A-list musicians, like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, have also tried their hand at judging.

Team Adam won the first season of the show, with Team Blake taking the second season win.

In total, according to Gold Derby, Shelton has won eight titles. Last season’s winner, 19-year-old Cam Anthony, was also part of Team Blake.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Audrey Morrissey recently shared, “Having Ariana join us this season is the freshest thing ever, so it’s really fun, and she’s been incredible. [Grande] is a massive global superstar popular with multiple generations, but certainly the younger set right now… She relevant right in this moment in a unique way.”

Morrissey added, “[Grande] is highly technical and trained… She really zeroes in on technique, so it’s good to see her give the other coaches a run for their money on that level.”

As for the talent level, Legend describes this season as the “deepest group of talented people that we’ve ever had.”

Grande added, “Everyone’s teams are so incredible. And also so diverse with the talent, genre, and voices that each of us have.”