‘The Voice’ 23 Coach Plays New Music on TikTok

“The Voice” 23 has already started filming for its March 2023 premiere date, and during their downtime, one of the coaches has been working on new music.

This week, one of the newest “Voice” coaches Niall Horan teased new music in a TikTok video responding to one of his fan’s comments after his supporters have been hounding the pop star for new music for a while now.

The former One Direction star has already released two solo albums, 2017’s “Flicker” and 2020’s “Heartbreak Weather”. His last new release came in 2021, when he released two singles with British singer Anne-Marie, “Our Song” and “Everywhere” (a Fleetwood Mac cover). Talk of his third album began in 2021, so many are eager to hear what Horan has been working on in the studio.

Hear Horan’s sneak peek at his next album below.

Niall Horan Shares a First Look at His Next Album

Niall Horan hasn’t released an album since 2020’s “Heartbreak Weather”, though he’s been very busy with other projects, like his 2022 television special, “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi”, but many fans are excited and relieved to hear he has new music in the works.

Back in November, Horan shared a TikTok with the caption “Drop new music or we’ll leak your camera roll”, which followed a popular TikTok trend of people sharing silly or embarrassing photos from their camera roll. In that video, Horan included a photo from his chair on set of “The Voice” as well as a screenshot of an audio file from his new album. One fan commented at the time, “ok but please drop new music for my sanity”, and this week Horan responded with his sneak peek.

The new TikTok shows Horan strumming chords on an acoustic guitar and singing one of his new melodies “La da da, da da da da…” for eight seconds before saying “That’s all you’re getting.” While no song titles or release dates have been announced, fans are excited and many are hoping this means a new album is on the way soon.

Niall Horan Has Experience on a Singing Competition Show

Play

NEVER BEFORE SEEN footage of One Direction's formation | The X Factor UK We know who and when, but FINALLY, here's the how… SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: bit.ly/TXFTwi Instagram: bit.ly/3QAQxhe 2022-07-23T14:58:24Z

Similar to season 22 coach Camila Cabello, Niall Horan already knows the ins and outs of appearing as a contestant on the 7th season of the British edition of “The X Factor”. Cabello (who was on season 2 of the US version of the show) and Horan both auditioned for their respective seasons as solo acts.

While both singers were eventually cut by the Bootcamp stage in the competition, they were both brought back to join their singing groups with other eliminated contestants, Fifth Harmony for Cabello and One Direction for Horan. Furthermore, both groups went on to get third place in their respective seasons, seeing major success beyond the competition.

Other “X Factor” acts to make it big include British singer Leona Lewis (who won the 3rd season, and British pop girl group Little Mix (the first group to win the series, in its 8th season).

Cabello was known to make jokes about her experiences on “a singing competition show” while serving as a coach for season 22 of “The Voice”, so fans will have to tune into season 23 when it premieres in March to see if the same fate awaits Horan.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 22 Finalist Sets Grand Ole Opry Debut