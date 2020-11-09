‘The Voice’ Season 19: Battle Round Spoilers

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice has officially wrapped up the blind auditions round and has moved on to the battle rounds where contestants compete directly against one another to see who moves on.

Fortunately for fans of the show, since there are extensive COVID-19 safety regulations in place, each of the contestants and coaches were able to perform their battle rounds in person.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are all back on the show this year. They’re joined by host Carson Daly and their advisors, Julia Michaels, Miguel, Leon Bridges and Kane Brown.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers up until the knockout rounds of season 19 of The Voice. Don’t read on if you don’t want the season to be spoiled for you.

Read on to learn about what happens during the Battle Rounds. These spoilers came from MJsBigBlog.

Team Kelly Battle Round Spoilers

With each coach dropping half their team by the end of the round, the stakes are very high for everyone involved.

Here’s what to expect from Team Kelly in the Battle Rounds:

DeSz vs. Joseph Soul sing “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” by Patti LaBelle. Kelly picks Desz, Gwen Steals Joseph

sing “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” by Patti LaBelle. Kelly picks Desz, Eli Zamora vs. Madeline Consoer sing “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” by Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera. Kelly picks Madeline, Eli is Eliminated .

sing “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” by Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera. Kelly picks Madeline, . Emmalee vs. Kelsie Watts sing “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato. Kelly picks Kelsie, Emmalee is Eliminated .

sing “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato. Kelly picks Kelsie, . Marisa Corvo vs. Ryan Gallagher. Song didn’t get leaked. Kelly picks Marisa and saves Ryan Gallagher.

Song didn’t get leaked. Kelly picks Marisa and Skylar Mayton vs. Tanner Gomes sing Whiskey Lullaby by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss. Kelly picks Tanner, Skylar is eliminated.

Team Legend Battle Round Spoilers

Unfortunately, the songs sung by Team Legend have mostly been kept under wraps for the battle round. We do, however, know who gets through and who gets sent home throughout the process.

Bailey Rae vs. Sid Kingsley – John picks Bailey, Kelly Steals Sid

– John picks Bailey, Cami Clune vs. James Pyle – John picks Cami, Blake Steals James

– John picks Cami, Casme vs. Rio Souma – John picks Casme, Rio is Eliminated

– John picks Casme, John Holiday vs. Julia Cooper – John picks John, John saves Julia

– John picks John, Olivia Reyes vs. Tamara Jade – “Hard Place” by H.E.R. – John picks Tamara, Olivia is Eliminated

Team Gwen Battle Round Spoilers

Team Gwen is so diverse that it will be very interesting to watch the Battle Rounds.

Carter Rubin vs. Larriah Jackson – “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor. Gwen picks Carter, Gwen saves Larriah

– “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor. Gwen picks Carter, Chloe Hogan vs. Lain Roy – “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Gwen picks Chloe, Lain is Eliminated

– “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Gwen picks Chloe, Lauren Frihauf vs. Payge Turner – “If The World Was Ending” by J.P. Saxe. Gwen picks Lauren, John and Blake steal Payge. She chooses John .

– “If The World Was Ending” by J.P. Saxe. Gwen picks Lauren, . Liam St. John vs. Ryan Berg – “I Need a Dollar” by Aloe Blacc – Gwen picks Ryan, Liam is eliminated

– “I Need a Dollar” by Aloe Blacc – Gwen picks Ryan, Tori Miller vs. Van Andrew – “Exile” by Taylor Swift – Gwen picks Van, Tori is eliminated

Team Blake Battle Round Spoilers

Team Blake will mostly sing country and rock songs for their battle rounds, which fits in with their usual styles.

Aaron Scott vs. Ian Flanigan “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival – Blake picks Ian, Aaron is eliminated.

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival – Blake picks Ian, Ben Allen vs. Sam Stacy “Free” by Zac Brown Band – Blake picks Ben, Sam is eliminated

“Free” by Zac Brown Band – Blake picks Ben, Jim Ranger vs. John Sullivan – “Good as You” by Kane Brown – Blake picks Jim, John is eliminated

– “Good as You” by Kane Brown – Blake picks Jim, JusJon vs. Payton Lamar – “Dancing with a Stranger” by Sam Smith ft Normani – Blake picks JusJon, Payton is eliminated

– “Dancing with a Stranger” by Sam Smith ft Normani – Blake picks JusJon, Taryn Papa vs. Worth the Wait – Blake picks Worth the Wait, Blake saves Taryn Papa.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

