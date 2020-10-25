WATCH: 14-Year-Old Contestant Amazes ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Blind Audition

This week on NBC’s The Voice, more contestants will perform at their Blind Auditions and the coaches will begin filling out their teams. One contestant auditioning this week is 14-year-old Carter Rubin.

For his blind audition, the young singer chose to sing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi and managed to get two of the four coaches to turn their chairs. Both Gwen Stefani and John Legend wanted Rubin on their teams, but Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton refrained from turning around.

When she finally did turn around, Kelly Clarkson was surprised at what she saw and could not stop talking about Rubin’s dimples. She even told him that she believed he had the most beautiful smile in the world.

“You have the most incredible smile I think I’ve possibly ever seen on any human,” Clarkson said. She later added, “I cannot stop smiling because it’s so beautiful.”

She also told him he had a “really great voice.”

Carter Rubin Auditioned With a Lewis Capaldi Song

Carter Rubin Is 14 and Delivers on Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020Carter Rubin performs "Before You Go" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2020-10-23T15:59:56Z

Carter Rubin chose Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” for his Blind Audition, and the coaches were impressed pretty early on in the performance.

“She’s gonna get big,” Kelly Clarkson can be heard saying pretty early on in the song.

Then, John Legend hits the button to turn around and is immediately excited about what he sees in Rubin. Stefani takes some more time, but she does turn around when Rubin hits one of the higher, longer notes in the song.

“I cannot believe what I’m hearing and seeing right now,” Stefani said. “This is a shock! Wow.”

When Legend asks if Rubin’s parents are musical, he says no, though he does say his grandfather was a good singer and that it must have “skipped a generation.”

Gwen Stefani and John Legend Both Turned for Carter Rubin

Once he got the chance, Shelton immediately started advocating for his girlfriend to be Rubin’s choice for a team this season.

“You’ve got one good coach who did turn around,” Shelton told the boy. “And I’m very happy for you.”

Legend wasn’t letting Shelton influence the contestant that way, though, immediately jumping in to offer his insight.

“Thank you, Blake,” he said. “I appreciate it! I never thought you would say that about me, but it’s very kind.”

Legend told the young singer that he turned around very quickly because he thought Rubin had a beautiful tone and his voice “just shimmers out there.”

Stefani said she could be like a mom to the singer because she has a son that is his age. She also said his voice was so beautiful that it was “shocking” to her. She said that she wanted to help him wrap his head around some emotions he might be singing about that he hasn’t been able to experience in life yet in order to deliver better performances.

Legend, on the other hand, added that Carter Rubin was the youngest person he’d ever turned around for on the show, “because most of the young people that come here, they’re talented, but they don’t have that type of control.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

