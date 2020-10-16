The Voice Coach Blake Shelton Gets Slammed by Cast Member

The new season of NBC’s The Voice is coming up quickly, and the coaches and cast members have already started poking fun at one another in the leadup to the premiere.

Longtime The Voice coach Blake Shelton always seems to be the target of the rest of the cast’s roasts and jokes, as he’s been around for the longest and he’s the one who has won the most season.

This year, though, the jabs are coming straight from someone within Shelton’s own house: his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who he quarantined with throughout the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stefani Said Shelton Will Not Win ‘The Voice’ This Season

Though Shelton has won many seasons of the show, Stefani said that this season will be different.

“He is so not going to win,” Stefani told People magazine. “Between us three, he’s out. But he does have a good team, I have to say.”

Shelton had quite the comeback to that comment, though, saying that it’ll take all three of the other coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend to beat him this season.

Last season, Shelton came out on top when contestant Todd Tilgham took home the virtual win for The Voice. Shelton has won the show a total of six times in the past 19 seasons.

The Other Coaches Are Seemingly Teaming Up Against Blake Shelton

Stefani isn’t the only one who’s spent the time leading up to The Voice premiere roasting Shelton. Fellow coach John Legend got in on the fun in a recent promotion spot for the show.

When Stefani said that she’d spent time in Oklahoma quarantining with Blake Shelton for months, Legend had something to say about that.

“Wow, I’m sorry, Gwen,” he said jokingly. Stefani and Shelton both laughed off the joke in the clip.

Stefani is Back After Taking a Season Off

This won’t be Stefani’s first time on The Voice. She wasn’t on the show last season, as Nick Jonas took her spot while she performed in Las Vegas, but she’s back as a coach this season and looking to win. Even with the competition, Shelton recently said that he and all the other coaches feel comforted by having her on the show with them.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton told ET. “We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we’re having a blast.”

Stefani added that she’s really grateful to be on the show once again, even with all the changes that have been made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so grateful to be here,” she shared. “It’s different, definitely different. Everyone has all these rules and we’re all being safe — it’s just actually a little bit more exciting than usual, even though I didn’t think that was possible because it was already super exciting.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central.

