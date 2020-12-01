Twitter Users Question if Kelly Clarkson Was Drunk During ‘The Voice’ Live Show

Tonight marked the first night of The Voice live shows for Season 19, and that meant that many real-time shenanigans could go down while the show aired. Near the beginning of the show, viewers took to Twitter to ask if the coaches had been drinking before the show.

While nothing in particular seemed to lead to the tweets being sent, at one point during the episode, Kelly Clarkson said that Blake Shelton “drinks sometimes” after he asked a contestant if she’d decided on country music. Clarkson responded that the singer had been performing country since The Blinds.

Most of the tweets were aimed at Kelly, but others seemed to question whether everyone on the show had been drinking.

Viewers Took to Twitter to Question if the Coaches Were Drunk

A lot of tweets asked if the coaches were all inebriated at the start of the show.

One person tweeted, “Is everybody on #TheVoice drunk?” while another questioned, “my parents are watching The Voice and the judges seem drunk idk why? lmao”

Another wrote in response to someone asking about Clarkson being drunk after winning a custody battle for her children today, and they said, “Yeah, I’m guessing that’s why she’s all over the place and seems drunk.”

“Is Kelly drunk?” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Is Kelly Drunk? She is sorta making a spectacle of herself, not becoming. She needs to sit for awhile.”

Some viewers didn’t even question it. One tweeted, “Kelly is too drunk.”

Fans Thought Clarkson Could Be Celebrating Winning Full Custody of Her Children

Today TMZ reported that Clarkson has won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

According to the article, Clarkson wanted to raise the kids in Los Angeles, but Blackstock wanted to have joint custody and continue living on their ranch in Montana.

According to the article, Clarkson felt as though Blackstock’s desire to have the kids travel back and forth between the two states often. The judge ruled that Clarkson will have physical custody of the children most of the time, but Blackstock will still get to see his kids a few weekends a month.

While talking about what she was thankful for during an episode of her talk show, Clarkson began to talk about how much has changed for her this year and alluded to her divorce.

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way,” she said. “And I always want to make sure I’m being the very best version of myself.”

The Voice live shows will air for the next three weeks, leading up to the finale in the last week of December 2020. Season 20 of the show has already begun filming with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani will be notably absent from the show once again.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

