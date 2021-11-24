WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Falls Following Performance

Tonight, on NBC’s “The Voice,” one contestant took a scary fall after a performance on the stage.

Blake Shelton’s team took the stage alongside Shelton in order to perform during the show, and they delivered on the performance. At that point, each of the artists had been marked safe.

Read on for more details.

Wendy Moten Fell On The Stage

After a performance with Team Blake, Wendy Moten took a scary fall on the stage. Her teammates stopped to help her up and were soon joined by Shelton to make sure she was okay.

A minute later, staff members had to assist Moten off the stage and Carson Daly announced that he would have an update for the audience as soon as possible.

Later, Moten took the stage with Daly to let everyone know she was okay.

“Yes, I’m okay! A little bruised, but I’m good. I’m still ready to go!” Moten told Daly.

Fans were worried about Wendy, but others thought there was something strange about the fall.

“Is Wendy high #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “@jim_utter is this just a publicity stunt? I really don’t think she belongs on ‘Voice’ because she has had almost 30 years as a professional backup singer and the other contestants don’t have Wendy’s years of singer.”

When it was announced that Moten was fine, fans expressed their relief.

“OMGG WENDY IS SUCH A CHAMP #TheVoice,” one tweet reads.

Another wrote, “Yayyyyyyy Wendy is OK!!! #TheVoice #VoiceTop11.”

Some Fans Think Moten’s Presence Is Unfair

Wendy Moten is a singer who has been performing since the 1990s. She had a single called “Come In Out of the Rain” chart in the UK in 1994. It also peaked at number 5 on the adult contemporary charts in 1993.

She later sang backup vocals for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their tours from 2005 through 2018. According to her website, Moten also toured with Martina McBride and Vince Gill.

Moten has released six studio albums and one EP.

Many fans have taken to social media to express that they think Moten’s presence in the competition is unfair to the other contestants, who are not professional singers.

“with all due respect why was Wendy allowed on #thevoice she has way too much experience and doesn’t need coaching. Baffling,” one person tweeted.

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Is The Finale?

Here’s what the rest of this season of “The Voice” looks like:

November 23: Top 10 Results Show

November 29: Top 10 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

Which Contestants Made It Through?

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 23 episode of “The Voice.”

Here’s who made it through:

Team Legend:

Joshua Vacanti

Team Kelly:

Hailey Mia

Girl Named Tom

Team Blake:

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Holly Forbes

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Says This Contestant Has ‘Completely Changed’ ‘The Voice’