‘The Voice’ Teams 2020: Which Contestants Are Left in Season 19?

Season 19 of The Voice is coming to a close in just a matter of weeks, meaning there are only nine contestants left on the show for the semi-finals. Each coach has at least two contestants going into the semi-finals.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been building up their teams for the entire season, and their original 10 contestants have been cut down to just a few each. With each coach chasing the title of The Voice this season, it’s still anyone’s game at this point in the competition.

Read on to learn more about the teams on The Voice this season.

Team Kelly

Team Kelly is made up of just two contestants going into tonight’s semi-finals episode.

DeSz Gets a 4-Chair Turn Singing Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

DeSz: DeSz won the top vote on Team Kelly from viewers, meaning she was safe to go through to the semi-finals. DeSz is a 30-year-old originally from Houston, Texas who now lives in Los Angeles, California. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old.

She then performed to honor her mother at the funeral and has been singing ever since. She’s currently a member of Kanye Wests’s Sunday Service Choir. Desz first shocked the coaches with “Unbreak My Heart” during her blind audition.

Everyone Wants Cami Clune After She Sings Bon Iver's "Skinny Love" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Cami Clune: Kelly chose to save Cami Clune over her remaining two contestants going into the top 9. According to her cast biography, Clune is from Buffalo, New York and has been performing since she was four years old. She is currently studying musical theater at the University of Buffalo. She sang Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” for her blind audition and was originally on Team Legend.

Team Legend

Team Legend has a slight advantage going into the semi-finals with three contestants on their team rather than just two like the other coaches have.

John Holiday's Surprising Voice Is Perfect for Ella Fitzgerald's "Misty" – The Voice Blind Auditions

John Holiday: America chose to save John Holiday by voting to get him into the top nine contestants. Holiday is a 35-year-old singer from Appleton, Wisconsin. He grew up singing in church, according to his cast biography. He decided to pursue opera music later on in his life, and he performs in four languages as well as working as a jazz singer.

Tamara Jade Performs Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" and Gets a Four-Chair Turn – The Voice Blind Auditions

Tamara Jade: John chose to save Tamara Jade out of his remaining contestants. Jade is 30 years old and is from Washington, D.C. She began singing at six years old and studied opera at her performing arts high school, according to her cast biography. She was often the only Black person in productions, but she continued performing and has since performed background music for the Zac Brown Band, and she recently performed with Lizzo.

Bailey Rae Nails Lee Ann Womack's "Does My Ring Burn Your Finger" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Bailey Rae: Bailey Rae won the Wildcard Instant Save after viewers voted to keep her in the competition. The 18-year-old from Oklahoma grew up around horses and has been singing publicly since she was young and traveling the country by 13 years old. She currently performs at the Ole Red and other events, according to her cast biography.

Team Blake

Team Blake has just two contestants remaining, and both are country singers.

Ian Flanigan's Unique Voice Shines on Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather" – The Voice Blind Auditions

Ian Flanigan: America voted to save Ian Flanigan after the top 17 performances. Flanigan is 30 years old and is from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography. He has since launched his own production company with his life partner and daughter. They tour full-time from their motorhome.

Jim Ranger Delivers on Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Jim Ranger: Blake chose to save Jim Ranger out of his remaining contestants. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13. He has three children and currently works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church.

Team Gwen

Team Gwen has a great chance to win with Carter Rubin, as he’s been a fan-favorite contestant since his stunning Blind Audition.

Carter Rubin Is 14 and Delivers on Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Carter Rubin: America voted for Carter Rubin to be sent through to the top 9. Rubin is 14 years old and is from Shoreham, New York. He was inspired to sing by his grandfather, according to his cast biography. He often performs in school musicals and community events.

Country Singer Ben Allen Takes On Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Ben Allen: Gwen chose to save Ben Allen out of her remaining contestants. Allen is a 42 year old singer from Florida and has been singing since he was very young in church choir, according to his cast biography. He started performing publicly when he was 31 years old and works as a construction inspector by day and musician by night.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

