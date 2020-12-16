The Voice Finale 2020 Live Recap & Results

Tonight marked the end of season 19 of NBC’s hit reality competition The Voice. The finale event featured performances from each of the coaches and other music industry stars prior to the official announcement of which contestant and coach won the majority of votes from viewers and won the season.

The finale event was made up of two different episodes; the first hour, from 8 p.m. ET/PT to 9 p.m. ET/PT featured a recap of live performances hosted by Carson Daly. Then, Daly hosted the live finale which featured the results from the previous episode.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were all hoping to take home the win at the end of the night. The performers in the competition were Team John’s John Holiday, Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin, Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, and Team Kelly’s Desz.

WARNING: Spoilers for the season finale of season 19 of The Voice follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who won the competition.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale Live Recap

The show opened with a holiday performance from contestants that made it to the live shows. Together, they sang “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Then, Carson Daly introduced coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and “he’s had a couple” Blake Shelton.

Each of the coaches talked about their love for their contestants and what they hope they go on to do following the season. Stefani said she hoped that Carter Rubin would learn to play an instrument and write songs and Clarkson said she hoped that Desz would do something great in the music industry and offered her help in any way possible.

The first performance came from Nelly and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line with their collaboration song “Lil Bit.” Then, the show played a video of Shelton and Stefani living the “country” life.

For the second live performance during the finale, Lewis Capaldi came on to sing “Before You Go,” and then the show took a commercial break. Following that performance, Ian Dior and 24KGoldn performed “Mood.”

Kelly Clarkson and Desz then teamed up to sing “I’m Every Woman” in order to showcase their powerhouse vocals.

After the break, Lauren Daigle stopped by to sing her hit “You Say,” and the show had Jason Derulo perform two of his songs.

