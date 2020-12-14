The Voice’ Season 19: 2020 Winner Predictions for the Finale

NBC’s hit reality singing competition The Voice airs the two-part season 19 finale this week, and that means there’s a lot of speculation out there about who may take home the win this season.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will be competing via their contestants for the title of The Voice. Once again, Blake Shelton is in a good place to win the competition with two contestants making it through to the finale.

Each of the other coaches, however, is working to dethrone Shelton from his self-proclaimed throne as King of The Voice. They each have a good chance this season, as each contestant is extremely talented.

Read on to learn more about how we think this season will play out.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 19?

Right now, it looks as though the competition could be won by anyone; however, there is one scenario we think is more likely than any other when it comes to who will win.

Team Gwen has 15-year-old Carter Rubin as the remaining contestant, and, with his powerful voice, there’s a very good chance that he’ll win the show overall. The singer has been amazing both the coaches and the audience since the beginning of the season, and he’s good at bringing out the emotions in those watching his performances. If the correct song is chosen for Rubin, it’s likely he’ll win the competition for Team Gwen.

That being said, if Rubin doesn’t take home the win, then it’s possible that Team Blake will pull through once again. Fans have saved Ian Flanigan from being sent home, and they also love Jim Ranger, the other country singer on Shelton’s team this season. That being said, it’s, of course, possible based on performances and song choices that any one of the contestants could still win.

Which Contestants Made it to the Finale?

Each of the four coaches has at least one contestant in the season finale for season 19 as the rules dictated that that be the case.

First, when it comes to Team Legend, contestant John Holiday is going through to the finale. Holiday is a 35-year-old singer from Appleton, Wisconsin who grew up singing in church, according to his cast biography. Holiday made the decision to pursue opera music later on in his life, and he performs in four languages as well as working as a jazz singer.

When it comes to Team Blake, the reigning champion, Shelton has two contestants going through to the finale. First is Ian Flanigan, a 30-year-old performer from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography.

The other contestant for Team Blake is Jim Ranger. Ranger is moving on to the season finale. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13.

Team Gwen brings one contestant as well with 15-year-old Carter Rubin. Rubin is from Shoreham, New York. He was inspired to sing by his grandfather, according to his cast biography. He often performs in school musicals and community events.

For Team Kelly, Desz is her singer going into the finale. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old. Desz is now 30 years old and from Houston, Texas. She first started singing when she was 11 at her mother’s funeral. Desz first shocked the coaches with “Unbreak My Heart” during her blind audition.

The Voice season 19 finale airs in two parts on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

