‘The Voice’ Instant Save Voting: How to Vote Tonight 12/8

Tonight on NBC’s The Voice, artists compete for the Instant Save vote in order to secure a spot in next week’s season finale of the show. Viewers can vote for the Instant Save online or through the official Voice app.

The Instant Save voting is open during the Eastern and Central Time broadcasts of the results episode tonight. Tonight, that means that the window will be open for just five minutes during the episodes. It starts at the time after the four competitors finish their performances.

Artists with the fewest amounts of votes from their teams will compete for the Instant Save Tonight. Read on to learn about how to vote for the Instant Save:

Vote for the Instant Save on the Voice App or Online

In past seasons, the Instant Save vote took place on Twitter when viewers would vote using the hashtag #VoiceSave along with the name of the artist they wanted to save from elimination.

For the past two seasons, things have been a bit different. Viewers have to vote using the Voice App or the show’s website. They must be registered with a valid email address, Facebook account, or Google account for both methods.

Once voting opens up, you can go here to vote within the time period. You can also vote on the Official Voice App.

Voting is only open for a small amount of time, so be sure to get in there as quickly as possible to make your vote for the Instant Save count.

Fans have previously taken to Twitter to call out what they call an unfair voting process when it comes to the instant saves. Because the Instant Save happens during the East Coast broadcast of the show, West Coast voters have to decide who to vote for before even seeing the performances.

‘The Voice’ Season Finale Airs Next Week

There’s just one week left in this season of NBC’s The Voice with the season finale being aired next week.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season:

Tuesday, December 8, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Fan Week Part Two: One-hour episode featuring the semi-finals results show. Four artists will be safe and advance to the finale.

Monday, December 14, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Live Finale Part One: Two-hour episode featuring performances from the top four contestants in order to win the title of The Voice.

Tuesday, December 15, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Cutdown of Live Performance: One-hour episode featuring the season finale pre-show.

Tuesday, December 15, 9 p.m. ET/PT – Live Finale Part Two: Two-hour episode that will culminate in the winner being announced.

If you have a favorite contestant and want to make sure they make it through to the season finale, be sure to vote for them when voting is open throughout the rest of the season. There are multiple ways to vote this year including on the official app, online, through XFinity X1 remotes, and through Google Assistant.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blake Shelton ‘Jealous’ of ‘The Voice’ Contestant