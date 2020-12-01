‘The Voice’ Instant Save Voting: How to Vote Tonight 12/1

Tonight on NBC’s The Voice, artists will compete for the Instant Save vote in order to secure a spot in next week’s top 9 competition. You can vote for the Instant Save online or on the official Voice app.

The Instant Save voting is open during the Eastern and Central Time broadcasts of the results episodes. Tonight, that means the window will be open for five minutes during the episode starting from the time that the start of Instant Save voting is announced.

Artists with the fewest amounts of votes from their teams will compete for the Instant Save.

Here’s how to vote for the Instant Save tonight:

Vote for the Instant Save on the Voice App or Online

In past seasons, the Instant Save vote took place on Twitter when viewers would vote using the hashtag #VoiceSave along with the name of the artist they wanted to save from elimination.

For the past two seasons, things have been a bit different. Viewers have to vote using the Voice App or the show’s website. They must be registered with a valid email address, Facebook account, or Google account for both methods. Once voting opens up, you can go here to vote within the time period. You can also vote on the Official Voice App.

Voting is only open for a small amount of time, so be sure to get in there as quickly as possible to make your vote for the Instant Save count.

Fans have previously taken to Twitter to call out what they call an unfair voting process when it comes to the instant saves. Because the Instant Save happens during the East Coast broadcast of the show, West Coast voters have to decide who to vote for before even seeing the performances.

The Season Finale Will Air in Late December

There are only a few weeks left to air in season 19 of The Voice. Here’s what we understand the schedule to be at the time of writing:

Tuesday, December 1: Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode.

Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode. Monday, December 7: Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals.

Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals. Tuesday, December 8: The Voice semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode.

The Voice semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode. Monday, December 14: The Voice semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale.

The Voice semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale. Tuesday, December 15: Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale

Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale Monday, December 21: Finale performances

Finale performances Tuesday, December 22: Season finale of The Voice with the winner being revealed at the end of the show

If you have a favorite contestant and want to make sure they make it through to the season finale, be sure to vote for them when voting is open throughout the rest of the season. There are multiple ways to vote this year including on the official app, online, through XFinity X1 remotes, and through Google Assistant.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Is Seeking Spousal Support

