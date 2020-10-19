The Voice Judges 2020: Meet the Season 19 Advisors

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice premieres tonight, October 19. Each of the coaches have announced their Battle Round advisors this season, meaning the competition is already well on its way.

The Blind Auditions were filmed in August 2020 with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Returning coaches include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Read on to meet the Battle Advisors for Season 19 of The Voice.

The Team Blake Battle Advisor is Kane Brown

This year, the winningest coach, Blake Shelton, chose a rising country star as his advisor for the battle rounds.

Brown has appeared on The Voice previously, but he has never served as a Battle Advisor. He is, however, experienced with even competing on reality shows, as he was on The X Factor before he ever appeared on The Voice.

Brown announced his placement as advisor on Twitter on October 5.

“I’m back on @NBCTheVoice this season!” he wrote. “But this time, I’m advising for #TeamBlake for the battle rounds. Check back for dates and times!”

Shelton is likely tapping into Brown’s talent because he’s such a rising star in the country genre, meaning country singers may be even more successful on Team Blake than they usually are this year.

Leon Bridges is Team Kelly’s Battle Advisor

This year, Kelly Clarkson chose Leon Bridges as her Battle Advisor. In an interview with Access Online, she opened up about her choice and why she went with Bridges over other stars.

“I’m such a fan of his talent,” Clarkson said in the interview after saying that she and Bridges grew up around the same town in Texas. “I love his tone, I love his artistry… He’s such a gentleman, he’s such a good dude and that’s just really cool to hear.”

She added that he has a voice full of character and that he lives up to that character in his daily life, she’s heard from people around the industry.

Team Legend’s Battle Advisor is Miguel

For season 29, John Legend chose R&B singer Miguel as his advisor, as announced in an Instagram post. Miguel and Legend have previously worked together, as they are huge fans of each other.

Miguel previously appeared on The Voice in 2013 when he served as the mentor to coach Cee Lo Green’s team.

Miguel’s biggest hits include his 2012 song “Adore,” which hit number 1 on the hot R&B and Hip Hop songs chart.

Julia Michaels Will be Gwen Stefani’s Team’s Advisor

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGWG9Y3hzMF/

Gwen Stefani is back in the coaching chair this season, and she recently announced that Julia Michaels will be her Battle Advisor for the season.

Stefani and Michaels have worked together in the past when Michael helped Stefani write her This is What the Truth Feels Like album. Specifically, she co-wrote Stefani’s song “Used to Love You.”

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central on NBC. Blind auditions will air on both Monday and Tuesday nights for the next few weeks.

