‘The Voice’ Alum Welcomes First Child

The family of NBC’s The Voice just grew by one. Mary Sarah, The Voice season 10 contestant, and her boyfriend Mitch Clark just welcomed their first child on January 6.

According to People, Sarah and Clark’s baby weighed 6 lbs, 12 oz. and was 18 inches long.

“We are just thanking the Lord for a healthy baby girl,” Sarah told People. “We are blessed to have a truly incredible birth and now we are just taking in every moment as new parents! She is extremely observant and cuddly and we could not be more in love. She is our whole world. Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers. We can’t wait to share more of our journey with you all!”

Sarah Says She’s a Big Believer in Name Meanings

The couple revealed their daughter’s name as well, Avalyn Mae Clark.

“Mitch and I are both big believers in the meaning behind a name,” she shared. “We had tossed around several ideas before having some interest in the names Addeline and Ava. Mitch kind of put the two names together and said ‘What about Avalyn?'”

She continued, “We sat on it for a couple of days and then went to check the meaning and found ‘sound, voice, power, beautiful breath of life.’ We felt like that was a perfect fit for our girl. The middle name Mae came from a list of things. My nickname is May, we found out I was pregnant in May. Mitch was a May baby, and the name Mae is in Mitch’s side of the family.”

Sarah Says the Day of Their Daughter’s Birth Was ‘Magical’

In an Instagram post announcing the birth of her daughter, Sarah called the day “magical.”

“Yesterday was THE most magical day for Mitch and I,” she wrote. “We are so dang in love with our baby girl Avalyn Mae.”

Sarah and Clark announced the pregnancy in September along with a due date of January 21.

“Gosh, it’s been a hard secret to keep!” she wrote at the time. “We are beyond excited and cannot wait to finally get to share this journey with you guys!!!! Happy Labor Day Y’All!”

The couple also took to Instagram to announce the sex of their baby in October.

“We could not have asked for anything better to announce our BABY GIRL,” she wrote. “She is loved by so many already and it just fills my heart to know she is gonna be surrounded by the people God has blessed my life with. And @iammitchclark, I love you so much. You are gonna be the best #girldad ever! (Aside from my dad of course)”

Back when she appeared on The Voice, Mary Sarah took home fifth place for Team Blake. She also previously performed with Kidz Bop starting at 12 years old and released the album Bridges in 2014. The album featured collaborations with Dollie Parton, Willie Nelson and Vince Gill. Her first album was released in 2010, and her most recent album, Dress Up This Town, released in 2015.

