‘The Voice’ New Season Premiere Date Released

For months, fans have been asking when season 22 of “The Voice” will start airing. Well, the answer is finally here. According to an official announcement on NBC Insider, “The Voice Season 22 will premiere Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, as well.”

So, fans will get a double dose of their favorite singing competition, and it looks like it will be that way every week. NBC states, “It will keep the same times as always: Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET and Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET.”

If it is staying true to its traditional format, once the show goes live, Monday nights will feature performances from the contestants, and on Tuesday nights, host, Carson Daly will reveal the results of the audience vote. Prior to that, blind auditions will occur followed by rounds where coaches get to choose who stays.

Remarkable Talent Is on Its Way

The day after his June 22 birthday, Daly posted on Instagram, “Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far.” After hosting the show for 11 years, that’s quite the statement.

NBC also announced the premiere date on Instagram, which got some fans pretty excited. The post read, “Current mood! 🤩 #TheVoice returns September 19 with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @camila_cabello on @nbc.”

One viewer responded, “So happy the voice is coming back!!!” Another wrote, “Cant wait to watch! #teamcamila.” Someone else posted, “I am so excited for this season 🔥🔥🔥”

Some Fans are Disappointed in the Lineup

Although Daly suggests amazing talent will appear this season, many fans are more interested in the coaches. A lot of viewers said on Instagram that they are not going to watch because Kelly Clarkson will not be on the show in season 22.

In May, Clarkson made the announcement that she would not be returning to “The Voice.” Shortly afterwards, it was announced on TikTok that Camila Cabello would be taking her place. Not long before that, Ariana’s departure from the show was made public, as was the fact that Blake Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, would be returning as a coach.

Most ‘Voice’ aficionados were already aware of these changes prior to the premiere date announcement by NBC on June 29. However, some Instagram users seemed shocked and upset by the news. One user exclaimed, “No @kellyclarkson ?!?! She’s my favorite coach of all time.” This reaction was mirrored in similar posts, such as “What?? No Kelly?😢,” “Where’s @kellyclarkson???” and “@kellyclarkson where are youuu😢”

Those who were already aware of the change in coaches knew that Clarkson had decided to take the summer off to spend time with her children, and to pursue other avenues of her career. That knowledge did not make fans any less upset about Clarkson’s absence.

One disappointed fan lamented, “So sad over Kelly 😢.” Another declared, “imma pass with no kelly and ariana” and one viewer wrote, “Nah, show isn’t going to be the same without Kelly.”

Some fans were quick to defend the new coach lineup. One wrote, “People don’t understand these artists have commitments especially Clarkson with her tv show and others touring. Enjoy the show with whoever they get for judges.” Another stated, “Glad Kelly’s not on this season. She has way too many commitments plus kiddos. Nice for her to have a break.”

For those who still want to watch “The Voice” Clarkson and Grande-free, they can tune in Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC starting September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Girl Named Tom Survives Major Scare