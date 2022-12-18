‘The Voice’ 2023: Niall Horan & Chance The Rapper Reveal Biggest Competition

Season 22 may have just ended, but “The Voice” is already looking ahead to season 23, as well as brand-new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Niall has previously made a guest appearance on season 7 of the Australian edition of “The Voice”, serving as a guest mentor in the semi-finals episode.

After last week’s season 22 finale, NBC shared an official teaser for the next season, which is set to debut in 2023, and the two newest coaches aren’t holding back about their thoughts on veteran “Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Chance the Rapper said, “I think my biggest competition is probably Kelly, but I’m gonna still win, though.”

Although he doesn’t say it in the video, NBC has confirmed that Niall agrees with Chance’s take that Kelly is his biggest threat, saying, “Ooh, my biggest competition this year is definitely Kelly. We have very similar tastes in music, same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me. But you never know, I could win the thing.”

See the video and hear what else the coaches are saying below.

Blake Shelton Doesn’t Think Niall Horan Stands a Chance

All four coaches weighed in on the coming seasons’ competition, and which of their competitors they should, or shouldn’t, look out for.

“Do you think I’ve got a chance of beating you in your final season?” Niall Horan asked Blake Shelton, to which Blake plainly responded, “No.”

Chance the Rapper also asked Kelly Clarkson if she thought he stood a chance in the competition, and she avoided answering, rather pointing out the pun between his name being “Chance” and him asking if he stood a “chance”. Kelly and Blake later pretended to not know who the two new coaches were, despite them both being globally successful musicians.

Although the coaches teased each other, Niall said he’s confident that, “We’re gonna have a lot of fun this year.”

‘The Voice’ Returns This Spring

Although fans of “The Voice” won’t have any new episodes or performances to look forward to in the coming winter months, new episodes will be coming this Spring. “The Voice” season 23 is set to premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023 with Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan’s first Blind Auditions as coaches.

Niall has also revealed that the live shows are set to begin two months later, in May. In a video shared directly to “The Voice” official Instagram page, Niall addressed fans directly to give them an update on what he has coming in 2023. Niall said, “I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going on. I’m back, and I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it. And I’m shooting “The Voice” at the moment, which airs next year, and we go live in May.”

Fans were thrilled for this news, with one fan commenting, “Yesss I can’t wait ❤️”.

Another fan wanted to see Niall pair up with a coach from last season, writing, “Please I need more Camila on the next season 😭”. While that wish won’t come true in season 23, “The Voice” fans will get to see the two new coaches battle it out against the two veterans in only three short months.

