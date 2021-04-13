WATCH: Nick Jonas Torn After Incredible Battle on ‘The Voice’

Battle rounds continued this week on NBC’s The Voice, leaving the coaches to make their final tough decisions of the round before moving on to the “Knockout” rounds, and coach Nick Jonas was regretful of just one of his pairings.

After the battle between Team Nick’s Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall, the coaches were so impressed that they were having a hard time giving Jonas advice about who to choose to move forward with.

The two singers performed an energetic rendition of Harry Styles’ song “Adore You.”

The Battle Between Stern & Marshall Left the Coaches Impressed

Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall both showed off their incredible stage presence and vocal abilities during the battle. Their harmonies were well done, and both singers showed off high notes and low notes in the song, making it very difficult for Jonas to choose just one of the contestants to move forward.

After the song wrapped up, coach John Legend was the first person to weigh in, telling Stern that he fought very hard for her in her Blind Audition and it was one of his “big heartbreaks of this season” when she chose Jonas over him.

“If it makes you feel better, I don’t think you really had a chance, so I don’t think you really missed the chance,” Blake Shelton weighed in.

Legend added that he thought Marshall had done a better job for that performance, and Kelsea Ballerini shared that she was much more drawn to him vocally during the battle.

The Coaches Encouraged Jonas to Choose Andrew Marshall

Each of the coaches were encouraging Jonas to choose Andrew Marshall after the performance; they said they thought he was more impressive even though he was originally only a one-chair turn at the Blind Auditions.

“Raine, you’re very popular on the show already, and you were in high demand in the blinds, and I was begging for you, but then in this moment, Andrew had the stronger performance, so I think Andrew won this one also,” Shelton told Jonas.

Jonas ultimately chose to go with Raine Stern over Andrew Marshall.

“This is probably the strangest and the toughest choice I’ve had to make on the show yet because you both deserve to be here,” Jonas told the contestants before making his decision.

When asked about his thoughts on his journey on The Voice, Marshall said he was grateful for his time spent on the show.

“The musician I was from the blinds to now is just a totally different vocalist, musician, performer,” Marshall told the coaches.

The journey isn’t over for Andrew Marshall, however. Instead of letting him be sent home, Shelton chose to use his only steal on Marshall.

“I’ll keep him,” Shelton said, and Jonas celebrated because he hadn’t wanted Marshall to be sent home.

With that, Marshall became a member of Team Blake and Stern stayed a member of Team Nick.

All of the coaches cheered, and both Marshall and Stern celebrated their continuing in the competition with hopes of coming out on top for their teams.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

