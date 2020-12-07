‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule: When is the Season 19 Finale?

NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice is wrapping up its 19th season in just a few episodes, meaning the season finale is coming up soon. The Voice two-part season finale airs on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15.

For the rest of the season, viewers will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani as well as host Carson Daly and the remaining contestants in watching live performances and voting for your favorites.

There are just four total episodes left this season, which will wrap up when a winner has been chosen by America. This could be the year that one of the other coaches dethrone Shelton, but it could also result in another win for the self-proclaimed “King of The Voice.”

Here’s what you should know about the rest of the season on NBC’s The Voice:

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Schedule: When Is the Season Finale?

The season finale of The Voice airs in two parts, both of them live. Here’s what the rest of the season looks like for The Voice:

Monday, December 7, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Fan Week: Two-hour episode featuring the live top 9 performances. The show will include dedications from artists and feature fans throughout.

Tuesday, December 8, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Fan Week Part Two: One-hour episode featuring the semi-finals results show. Four artists will be safe and advance to the finale.

Monday, December 14, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Live Finale Part One: Two-hour episode featuring performances from the top four contestants in order to win the title of The Voice.

Tuesday, December 15, 8 p.m. ET/PT – Cutdown of Live Performance: One-hour episode featuring the season finale pre-show.

Tuesday, December 15, 9 p.m. ET/PT – Live Finale Part Two: Two-hour episode that will culminate in the winner being announced.

Viewers Will Vote Their Favorite Artists Through to the Finale

Ultimately, the title of The Voice is left up to viewers to decide. There are four separate ways to vote for favorite contestants.

Download The Voice Official App to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android. To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during the upcoming season of the show.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting at the end of next week, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

In addition to those two methods, viewers can also vote through Xfinity boxes and using the Google Assistant. To use the Xfinity X1 set-top box, viewers follow the directions on the screen for up to one hour following The Voice live show.

For the Google Assistant, fans can say “Hey Google, vote for The Voice” during the voting window and assign votes to any contestants.

The voting window for The Voice begins on December 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET and will end the following day at 7 a.m. ET. Votes on the official app are accepted starting about 5 minutes after the show begins on Monday nights.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

