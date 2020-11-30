‘The Voice’ Voting 2020: How to Vote for Season 19 Performers

NBC’s The Voice airs the first of their live episodes for Season 19 tonight, November 30, 2020. The fate of the remaining contestants will be left in the hands of viewers once the voting opens up following the performances from each contestant.

There are currently 16 contestants remaining in the competition with one more being added back in at the start of tonight’s show. That number will be cut nearly in half tomorrow night, so it’s very important for fans to vote for their favorite contestants from the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

Next week’s episode will feature performances from the Top 9 and determine who will make it through to the semifinals.

Read on to learn about how to vote for The Voice.

Vote and Play Along With The Voice App

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during the upcoming season of the show.

The App also allows you to create a type of ‘fantasy team’ and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

Vote for Contestants Online or Through Google or Xfinity

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting at the end of next week, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

When using an Xfinity remote, you can also use the voice command “Vote for The Voice” via your Voice Remote during the voting window. You can also vote at xfinity.com/VoiceVote during applicable voting windows. The limit is 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account. This method does not require an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity Voice Remote or an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC according to the FAQ.

Another new way to vote this season is through the Google Assistant. To use the Google Assistant to vote, viewers just need to say “Hey Google, vote for The Voice” during the voting windows, and the command will activate the Google Assistant. From there, simply assign votes to any contestants and the votes will be submitted at the end of the voting window.

The voting window for The Voice begins on November 30, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET and will end at 7 a.m. ET the following day. Votes on the official app are accepted starting about 5 minutes after the show begins on Monday nights.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest’s Famous Ex-Girlfriend Talks Breakup