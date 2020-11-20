‘The Voice’ Season 19 Top 16 Spoilers: Knockout Round Results

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice is nearing the time when live shows will start, and the spoilers for who makes it to those live shows have already been revealed, as the knockout rounds finished taping in September 2020.

Thanks to sites like MJsBigBlog and Idol Forums, The Voice seasons are often spoiled early, at least up until the time that live shows begin airing, as those are not necessarily spoilable.

This season, 16 total contestants make it through the Knockout rounds and onto the following live shows to finish out the season in a matter of a few weeks once those contestants start being eliminated by voters rather than by the coaches.

Read on to learn more about who makes it through to the live shows of The Voice.

SPOILER ALERT: There will be spoilers for the remainder of the Knockout Rounds of Season 19 of The Voice below. Read at your own risk.

If you’re only interested in which contestants make it through knockout rounds, scroll to the bottom of the article for a list.

Knockout Round Spoilers: Which Contestants Get Through Knockouts?

Each coach has one steal and one save for the knockout rounds, and though some have already been used at the time of writing, we’re including each of the knockout rounds with songs and winners where available below.

Here are the pairings and winners of the Knockout Rounds:

Tamara Jade sings “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder against Casme singing “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Tamara Jade gets the win.

sings “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder against singing “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Tamara Jade gets the win. DeSz sings “You Say” by Lauren Daigle against Chloe Hogan singing “Weak” by SWV. Carter is chosen to move on, and John Legend steals Chloe.

sings “You Say” by Lauren Daigle against singing “Weak” by SWV. Carter is chosen to move on, and John Legend steals Chloe. Worth the Wait singing “Delta Dawn” by Tanya Tucker versus Ben Allen singing “She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs. Worth the Wait gets the win, but Gwen Stefani stole Ben to her team.

singing “Delta Dawn” by Tanya Tucker versus singing “She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs. Worth the Wait gets the win, but Gwen Stefani stole Ben to her team. Tanner Gomes sings “Real Good Man” by Tim McGraw versus Marisa Corvo singing “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher. Tanner Gomes gets the win.

sings “Real Good Man” by Tim McGraw versus singing “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher. Tanner Gomes gets the win. John Holiday sings “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, Cami Clune sings “I Put a Spell on You” by Nina Simone. John Holiday gets the win, Kelly steals Cami for her team.

sings “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, sings “I Put a Spell on You” by Nina Simone. John Holiday gets the win, Kelly steals Cami for her team. Jim Ranger sings “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw versus JusJon singing “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. Jim Ranger gets the win.

sings “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw versus singing “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. Jim Ranger gets the win. Payge Turner sang “Creep” by Radiohead against Ryan Berg , singing “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. Payge Turner gets the win.

sang “Creep” by Radiohead against , singing “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. Payge Turner gets the win. Bailey Rae sang “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington versus Lauren Frihauf singing “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin. Bailey Rae gets the win.

Joseph Soul sang “lovely” by billie eilish versus Van Andrew singing “Human” by The Killers. Joseph Soul gets the win.

Ian Flanigan sang “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs versus James Pyle singing “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. Ian Flanigan gets the win.

Madeline Consoer sang “Die From a Broken Heart” by Maddie & Tae versus Kelise Watts singing “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette. Madeline Consoer gets the win.

Which Contestants Make it Through Knockouts?

Here are the contestants continuing in the competition after the Knockout Round:

Tamara Jade

DeSz

Sid Kingsley

Carter Rubin

Chloe Hogan

Worth the Wait

Ben Allen

Tanner Gomes

John Holiday

Cami Clune

Jim Ranger

Payge Turner

Bailey Rae

Joseph Soul

Ian Flanigan

Madeline Consoer

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

