‘The Voice’ 2020: Season 19 Finale Performers & Contestants

The start of the two-day finale event for NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice airs tonight, December 14. The event continues with a three-hour special on Tuesday, December 15, which will feature all of the contestants in the finale and more.

Tuesday’s show will feature a number of performances from people other than the final five contestants; there is a slate of musical artists set to perform at the live show.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are all competing to win this season with their contestants with three of them hoping to stop Shelton from calling himself “King of The Voice” next season again.

Here’s what to know about The Voice season finale:

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale Contestants

Each coach has at least one contestant remaining going into the finale.

Here are the contestants remaining in the competition:

DeSz: DeSz won the top vote on Team Kelly from viewers, meaning she was safe to go through to the finale. DeSz is a 30-year-old originally from Houston, Texas who now lives in Los Angeles, California. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old. She performed for the first time at her mother’s funeral.

John Holiday: Team John’s Holiday is a 35-year-old singer from Appleton, Wisconsin. He grew up singing in church, according to his cast biography. He decided to pursue opera music later on in his life, and he performs in four languages as well as working as a jazz singer.

Ian Flanigan: Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan is 30 years old and is from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography. He has since launched his own production company with his life partner and daughter. They tour full-time from their motorhome.

Jim Ranger: Jim Ranger is another contestant on Team Blake. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13. He has three children and currently works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church.

Carter Rubin: Carter Rubin is Team Gwen’s 15-year-old prodige. He is from Shoreham, New York. He was inspired to sing by his grandfather, according to his cast biography. He often performs in school musicals and community events.

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale Performances

There won’t only be performances from the contestants in the finale for The Voice this season. Instead, viewers can expect performances from a number of stars from all corners of the music industry.

Here’s who you can expect to see perform during The Voice season 19 finale:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Dan + Shay

Lauren Daigle

Keith Urban

P!nk

Lewis Capaldi

Florida Georgia Line

Nelly

Jason Derulo

24kGoldn

Iann Dior

Julia Michaels

JP Saxe

The performances will be spread out over two days, Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. The episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC both days.

