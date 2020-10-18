This Singer is John Legend’s New Team Advisor on ‘The Voice’

Season 29 of The Voice starts up this week, and each coach has already chosen their Battle Advisor for the season in hopes of tapping into some extra expertise in order to take home a win this season.

For season 29, John Legend chose R&B singer Miguel as his advisor, as announced in an Instagram post. The two have previously worked together, so it’s likely Legend is a big fan of Miguel and believes that he’ll be bringing another dimension to Team Legend’s singers this year.

Legend joins coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani in the red chair this season. The show will be hosted by Carson Daly and has been filming in-person with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Miguel Was Previously a Mentor to Cee Lo Green in 2013

Miguel was first seen on the set of The Voice in 2013 when he was a mentor on Team Cee Lo. At the time, he was chosen because of his musicality and a vocal background that differed from that of Cee Lo Green.

Miguel’s biggest hits include his 2012 song “Adore,” which hit number 1 on the hot R&B and Hip Hop songs chart.

More recently, Miguel made headlines when his wife walked in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 while he performed.

“You don’t understand how big of a moment that is and how special it is for us,” Miguel told ET. “So big shout out to [Rihanna].”

Who Are The Other Battle Advisors on ‘The Voice’ for Season 19?

The longest-tenured coach, Blake Shelton, tapped country rising star Kane Brown as his advisor this season, leaning into the country aesthetic and hoping to take the win home for the second year in a row.

Kelly Clarkson chose Texas singer Leon Bridges as her advisor. She praised him for his genuine attitude and talent.

Lastly, Team Gwen will be mentored by Julia Michaels this season in her first time back in the chair for over a year.

The Mega Mentor, however, has not yet been announced, as they’re generally announced just a week or two before they appear on the show to help out the contestants.

Luckily for viewers, it seems as though everything will take place in-person this time around, which is different than it was last season when the show had to finish filming virtually with all contestants performing at their own homes.

The auditions, as usual, were pre-filmed. They took place in August 2020 with a COVID safety protocol plan in place. The Battle Rounds have been filming in October 2020.

As for the premiere, fans can look forward to Gwen Stefani’s t-shirt launcher, Blake Shelton’s denim jacket and Carson Daly’s hosting. There will be plenty of blind auditions, giving fans plenty of opportunities to find their new favorite singer.

The Block rule also returns, so coaches will be able to block the others from choosing singers that they may want on their teams.

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central on NBC. Blind auditions will air on both Monday and Tuesday nights for the next few weeks.

