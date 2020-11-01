‘The Voice’ Teams So Far: Season 19 Week Two Teams & Recap

Blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice are almost complete, meaning that each of the coaches has nearly filled out their teams. Going into the last episode of auditions, each coach has just one or two spots left to fill.

Last week, the coaches began to get pickier about who they wanted on their teams as the auditions started to wrap up. The coaches all used their blocks as well, meaning that there will be no more shenanigans in the last episode of Blind Auditions.

Read on to learn more about the contestants that joined each team during last week’s Blind Audition episodes.

Team Kelly

Kelsie Watts sang “I Dare You” by Kelly Clarkson for her audition. The 20-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee earned a chair turn from Gwen and Kelly, but since Kelly doesn’t usually turn for people who sing songs from her own discography, Kelsie chose to go with Team Kelly.

Desz, a 30-year-old from Houston, Texas, came on strong with “Un-break My Heart” by Toni Braxton and earned a four-chair turn. All the coaches would have loved to have this talented singer join their team, but she ended up going with Team Kelly.

Tanner Gomes, the 28-year-old from Yuma, Arizona sang “Cowboys and Angels” by Dustin Lynch for his blind audition. He said he loves country music from the ’90s, and it seemed like he would be picking Team Blake, only Blake didn’t turn around for him this time around, saying he already had enough country singers on his team. With that, Tanner chose from the three coaches that did turn and went with Team Kelly.

Contestants that joined Team Kelly in week 1 of Blind Auditions include Madeline Consoer, Ryan Gallagher, Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora and Marisa Corvo.

Team Blake

Ben Allen, a 42-year-old singer from Estero, Florida sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn. With the country tone and twang, he was a perfect fit for Team Blake even though both Gwen and John turned around and tried to get him on their team.

Jus Jon, a 30-year-old from Newport News, Virginia, sang “Talk” by Khalid for his blind audition. The only coach to turn around for him was Blake Shelton, but he said he wanted to be on Blake’s team before he even auditioned, so that ended up being a perfect fit.

Sam Stacy, a 27-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska sang “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor and earned chair turns from Kelly, Gwen and Blake. He eventually went with Team Blake over the women though.

Payton Lamar, the 23-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee who sang “Never Alone” by Tori Kelly for her audition, chose Team Blake after he got so excited about the idea of having a pop star on his team.

Contestants that joined Team Blake in week one: Aaron Scott, Taryn Papa, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger.

Team Gwen

Ryan Berg, a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas, sang “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer for his blind audition. Gwen used her last block on Ryan, blocking John Legend, who was the only other coach to turn this time around. That meant Ryan was stuck on Team Gwen.

Carter Rubin was a 14-year-old with a huge voice. The Long Island native sang “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi for his blind audition, and he earned a four-chair turn. He ultimately decided on Gwen as his coach, though he had a number of options.

Larriah Jackson, another young contestant, chose Team Gwen after singing “I’ll Be There” by Mariah Carey for her blind audition. The 15-year-old got just one coach to turn around, but she could still be a contender for the win this season.

Van Andrew, a 29-year-old from Cooper, Texas, chose Team Gwen after performing “Behind Blue Eyes” by The Who. The now-engaged couple, Blake and Gwen, both turned at the same time for Van and battled it out for his choosing their teams.

Contestants that joined Team Gwen the first week of the season include Chloe Hogan, Liam St. John, Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner.

Team Legend

Rio Souma, a 28-year-old from Detroit, Michigan sang “Cruisin'” by Smokey Robinson for his blind audition. Gwen, John, and Kelly battled it out to get Rio on their team but he ultimately went with Team Legend.

Casmè is a 39-year-old from New Orleans. She sang “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin for her audition, and she only earned a chair turn from John, solidifying her place on Team Legend.

Olivia Reyes, the 19-year-old contestant from Teaneck, New Jersey, sang “Falling” by Harry Styles for her audition. She told the judges that it was one of her first public performances, but she earns two chair turns from the coaches. She eventually ended up choosing Team Legend over Team Gwen, though.

Contestants that joined Team Legend in week one of Blind Auditions are Cami Clune, Sid Kingsley, Tamara Jade and John Holiday.

