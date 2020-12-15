‘The Voice’ Season 20 Coaches: Which of the Judges Is Leaving?

Season 19 of The Voice is wrapping up, and a new season is already on the horizon, as it’s already started production including Blind Auditions and the early rounds of the show.

One Voice coach won’t be returning for next season, however. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will all be back, but Gwen Stefani is once again leaving the show. In her place, Nick Jonas returns as a coach for the second time.

In November 2020, The Voice announced that Nick Jonas will be returning to the show for season 20, which is currently being filmed and will air early on in 2021.

Gwen Stefani is Leaving ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 20

While it has been confirmed that Stefani is leaving the show, it’s not clear why she made that decision. It’s possible she only stepped up to do season 19 during the COVID-19 pandemic because it was easy for her and her future husband to be on set together without taking too many precautions.

She has also never stayed on the show for two consecutive years, so it’s not odd that she’s leaving once again after just one season. She has also been busy recording albums and releasing new music while filming Season 19.

The last time Stefani was absent from the show, it was because she was in the middle of a residency in Las Vegas and was unable to attend tapings. So, while she may not be returning to TV via The Voice, it’s likely Stefani will be busy with plenty of projects as well as planning her wedding to coach Blake Shelton.

Jonas’s Goal is to Beat Blake Shelton

The goal of most of the coaches each season is to try to beat Blake Shelton since he’s been on the show for the longest and has won the most times out of everyone.

Nick Jonas seems to be taking that to an all-new level though. In the video announcing his return, it was clear that the real reason he wanted to come back to the show was to beat Shelton.

The highly theatrical video showed that Jonas has been meditating on ways to beat Shelton and that he wants to “make him cry.”

The promotion shows Shelton, Clarkson and Legend walking into a room where Jonas sits on the floor.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Shelton shouts, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back! What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas tells him, causing Shelton to reply, “My God, he’s so cute when he’s scary.”

Then, Clarkson welcomes Jonas back into the fray and leads the team out to the Blind Auditions.

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

