‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale Schedule & How to Watch the Show Online

Here’s a rundown on how to watch the season 21 finale of “The Voice” online.

Get the live stream details, along with the 2021 finale schedule and show times.

“The Voice” Season 21 Finale Schedule

THE VOICE SEASON 21 FINALE DATES: Part 1 of the finale will air on Monday, December 13, 2021. Part 2 will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

THE VOICE SEASON 21 FINALE TIMES: The first finale episode will air from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET, while the second finale episode will air the next day, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET.

THE VOICE SEASON 21 FINALISTS: The five remaining contestants are Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, and Wendy Moten, People has reported.

THE VOICE SEASON 21 FINALE PERFORMERS: In addition to the top 5 contestants, there will be several celebrity performers, according to NBC. On part 1 of the finale, coach Kelly Clarkson will take the stage to perform a holiday song. The singers set to perform on night 2 of the finale are Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer, and Tori Kelly.

Together, “Voice” coach Legend and Underwood will perform a duet of “Hallelujah.” Coldplay will deliver a rendition of their song “My Universe,” while Sheeran is slated to sing “Shivers.” Sheeran was the mega mentor on “The Voice” this season. Former “Voice” coach Alicia Keys will return to the show to perform her song “Old Memories.” Hayes will sing his song “Fancy Like.”

And, Kelly will team up with Palmer to sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from the movie “Sing 2.” Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll will introduce the performance and the top 13 contestants from season 21 of “The Voice” will also join in on the holiday fun, according to E! News.

People has further reported that Jennifer Lopez will perform on the season 21 finale. She will sing “On My Way” from her new movie “Marry Me.” ET Online has stated that this will be JLo’s first time performing on “The Voice.”

THE VOICE SEASON 22 NEWS: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Voice” host Carson Daly said the show will no longer air twice per year. Daly stated, “The format is so strong, it could outlive any of us. Now we’re on once a year, so maybe we won’t be in people’s faces as much, so there’ll be more of an appetite when we are on. I hope I’m hosting it for show 1,000 if there’s a God in heaven.”

How to Watch “The Voice” Finale Online

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch SHOW X streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).