‘The Voice’ Voting 2022: How to Vote for Season 22 Performers

NBC’s “The Voice” airs the first of their live episodes for Season 22 tonight, November 14, 2022. The fate of the remaining contestants will be left in the hands of viewers once the voting opens up following the performances from each contestant.

There are currently 20 contestants remaining in the competition with one more being added back in at the start of tonight’s show.

That number will likely be cut nearly in half tomorrow night, so it’s very important for fans to vote for their favorite contestants from the teams of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

Vote and Play Along With The Voice App

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for “America’s Got Talent” during the upcoming season of the show.

The App also allows you to create a type of fantasy team and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

During the live shows, viewers will be able to vote during and after the Monday night episodes through the morning of the results show.

Overnight votes will be cast for the episodes that air on November 14, November 21, November 28, December 5, and December 12. Fans are allowed to vote 10 times per artist per email address.

Voting opens on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET and closes on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. ET.

All the rules and details for how to vote for “The Voice” are available online.

The Instant Save Will Return on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

During the live results show, viewers will be able to save one contestant.

The instant save will be happening during live results shows on November 15, November 22, November 29, and December 6.

To vote for the instant save, viewers can go to NBC.com/VoiceSave or use the official app.

For the instant save, viewers will only be able to vote once per artist. There will be a five-minute opening for voting during the instant save.

According to NBC, “Voting this year actually comes with some perks. Vote on The Voice Official App or online and unlock a special Peacock offer for a limited-time offer.”

All rules for “The Voice” voting are available online.

At the time of writing, anyone could come through with the win.

On November 8, 2022, “The Voice” official Twitter account called on fans to share videos with the show.

“CALLING ALL VOICE FANS,” the tweet reads. “We want to feature YOU in our upcoming Fan Week Show! Send us a video of yourself to TheVoiceFanWeek@gmail.com stating your name, age, location, and top 5 artists currently on the show for a chance to introduce your favorite.”

There has been no official announcement about when fan week will take place, though it’s generally a couple of weeks into the live shows.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.