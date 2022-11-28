‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner: Predictions

Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” is wrapping up on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. With a finale just two weeks away at the time of writing, fans are wondering who will take home the win at the end of the competition.

Going into the Monday, November 28, 2022 episode, each coach has at least one artist remaining on their team with just 10 artists left.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with four singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as artists bodie and Rowan Grace.

John Legend is also sitting strong with three artists remaining on his team. He’s still coaching Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona.

Camila Cabello is hoping to avoid a repeat of Ariana Grande’s fate from last season and have an artist in the finale. Going into the top 10, she has just one remaining artist in the competition, big-voiced Morgan Myles.

Gwen Stefani’s team is small as well, consisting of just two artists: Justin Aaron and Kique, who won the Instant Save in the top 10 reveal episode.

Read on for predictions about who will ultimately come away with the win.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

It’s no secret that “The Voice” viewers love Blake Shelton and country music, which might give the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice” a leg up in the competition, especially when it comes to his artist Brayden Lape.

Lape may not be the most talented artist to take the stage each week so far, but he definitely fits the bill to become a winner of “The Voice.”

During a press conference ahead of the top 10 reveal, the “Voice” coaches also shared that they believe Lape could take it all.

“How is it that he’s this tall, this handsome, can play all the sports, and can sing? This is not fair. It’s not fair,” Legend said during the press conference.

The most likely artist to win from Team Blake, however, might be bodie, who was an unexpected get for Shelton from the beginning of the competition. The fact that he’s an incredible pop vocalist and the fact that he’s on Shelton’s team means that he definitely has a good chance of winning the competition.

When it comes to talented vocalists, however, it’s equally as possible that team Camila’s Morgan Myles makes it to the finale and takes home the trophy.

At this point, it’s still anyone’s game to win, but there are defintiely some artists who seem more likely to take it all home.

Shelton’s Contestants Want to Win For Him

Shelton is set to leave “The Voice” after next season, which will air in the spring of 2023. His artists want to win his second-to-last season for him.

“Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals,” Leatherwood told People.

Bodie feels the same way.

“He’s a big piece of history of the show, so it’s kind of cool to be with him and on his way out and win it for him,” bodie shared with the outlet.

Shelton first announced that he’ll be leaving “The Voice” when the new coaches were announced for season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.