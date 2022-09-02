NBC’s “The Voice” is set to return for season 22 for a two-part premiere on Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the premiere, NBC shared a first look at the contestants who will be competing.

Ahead of season 22, it was announced that singer Camila Cabello would be joining the cast in place of Kelly Clarkson. Gwen Stefani also made her return to the coaching chair for the first time since marrying Blake Shelton in July 2021. They join long-time coaches Shelton and John Legend.

With a new coach and some newlyweds, there’s sure to be plenty of drama between the coaches during season 22, which fans get a first look at in a new trailer.

The New Trailer Shows Cabello Asking the Other Coaches for Advice

Play

Video Video related to ‘the voice’ shares first look at season 22 contestants in new promo 2022-09-02T10:50:48-04:00

In the new trailer for “The Voice,” the coaches chat and give new coach Cabello their best advice.

“What is something that you weren’t expecting that you found out from being on ‘The Voice’?” Cabello asks in the video.

Legend tells the new coach that the Blind Auditions are fun and she’ll learn how to make decisions about artists pretty quickly.

“For me most of the time, they’re more talented than you think,” Stefani shares. “I think they get better from the coaching too because I think that the actual part of coaching is giving them confidence. That’s my favorite part about the show is to watch them grow and that you had anything to do with it at all.”

The video then cuts to a Blind Audition of a blonde woman singing and hitting huge notes.

Multiple other contestants are then shown during their Blind Auditions, and eventually, there’s a clip of blind auditions that shows Shelton bringing a live goat onto the stage to demonstrate that he’s the G.O.A.T. of “The Voice.”

Shelton Shared What He Loves About Being on ‘The Voice’

Shelton shared with Cabello what he really loves about being on “The Voice.”

“You’re always happy when it gets to lives and it’s out of your hands at that point,” he said.

Legend added, “The hardest part is definitely sending people home because you went through all of that with them. And when we turn for them, we don’t know anything about their backstories.”

He says you get to know the contestants after that.

Stefani said she likes the power exchange during the show. She said that the coaches start as the stars, but then “immediately they get the power right there again. And it just keeps going back and forth.”

Shelton then shared a fun story about how he got Cher to come on as his Battle Adviser. He said that he’s been on the show for so long that first he ran out of people who influenced him to ask, and then he ran out of friends to ask to come on, so when the producers came to ask him who he wanted to be his adviser, he said, “Get Cher,” and they did.

“And then the next season I swung again and I got Bette Midler,” he said.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: ‘American Song Contest’ Season 2 Update: What It Means For ‘The Voice’