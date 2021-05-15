NBC Announces Major ‘The Voice’ Schedule Change

NBC has announced a major schedule change that will affect The Voice fans. The singing competition will only air in the fall for its 2021-2022 cycle. That means that instead of airing twice a year, as per usual, fans will only get to watch the show once a year, starting with next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this marks the first time the show has only aired one season in a year since 2012. Since 2012, NBC has aired two entire seasons of the show per year– one in the spring and one in the fall.

On Friday, Frances Berwick, chairman entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told reporters, per The Hollywood Reporter, “We want to eventize this iconic series. The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Voice’ Has Seen Its Ratings Fall Steadily

As highlighted by THR, numbers for the hit NBC series have steadily fallen over the years.

“… Across both cycles and both nights on which it airs, the series has slipped by more than 25 percent in adults 18-49 and about 12 percent in total viewers.”

The outlet continues, “The move is similar to one ABC made with its long-running series ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Beginning with its 27th edition in 2018, the show has aired only a single cycle each season.”

Who Will Join the Judges for Season 21?

There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!! https://t.co/t6gIsEMNxZ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2021

Next season, which will be the 21st, Ariana Grande will join the illustrious panel of judges.

Both Grande and The Voice made the announcement on March 30, revealing that the “Positions” singer will be taking the place of Nick Jonas.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will be back to judge, as well.

In a lighthearted interview with Hota Kotb on The Today show, which can be seen below, Blake Shelton recently said, “There’s one chair on ‘The Voice’ that seems like, lately it’s kind of turned into like this revolving door of different coaches that we’re able to bring in. And they never let us know who it’s going to be, by the way. I think we found out about two days ago. The producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana.”

Shelton added, “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers, I’m not going to lie. We’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

Blake’s statement about the final chair being a ‘revolving door’ of sorts is accurate– Jonas returned to the show earlier this year in place of Shelton’s fiancee, Gwen Stefani, who judged the season prior.

Jonas, however, seems to be in good spirits about his impending departure, writing on Twitter, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.”

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

The current season of The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Times on NBC.

