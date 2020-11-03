Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Today is election day in the United States, so that means that The Voice will not air a new episode. The next new episode of the show will air on Monday, November 9 and will feature the first of the Battle Rounds.

Now that Blind Auditions have concluded, each of the coaches has their teams for the rest of the season assembled. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be choosing which contestants battle it out against each other in the next round.

Read on to learn more about the teams and the schedule for the rest of the season.

The Next New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Will Air Next Monday

Next week, the Battle Rounds begin. During this round, each coach will introduce their teams to the advisors they chose before the season, and then they will pair up their contestants to compete directly against one another.

The Battle Rounds will see half of each team be eliminated by their coaches since they will decide who gets to stay and who will get sent home. The coaches choose the songs the contestants perform during the Battle Rounds.

Directly following the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Rounds will begin. During those rounds, the contestants will again be paired directly up against another contestant from their team, but they will be able to choose their own songs that time around.

The Battle Rounds are followed by two weeks of Knockout Rounds, and these will culminate in the three playoff episodes.

That means that, at the soonest, live shows will start in January 2021. They will continue for five weeks or ten episodes. If all goes according to plan, then the season will end in March or April, depending on how long of a break the show takes for the holiday season this year.

Once live votes start, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite contestants directly using the NBC The Voice official app.

The official app can be downloaded directly from the app store. It’s not useless before the live episodes begin, though; you can use the app to choose a team and play along with the season as if you were a coach on the show.

The app also allows viewers to pick battle and knockout winners and compare those choices to other fans’ choices in real-time, connect with Facebook and Twitter to share their picks and tweet directly to coaches and artists.

What Do the Teams Look Like?

Here are the team makeups going into the Battle Rounds where half of the contestants may be eliminated.

Team Kelly

Joseph Soul

Eli Zamora

Marisa Corvo

Madeline Consoer

Ryan Gallagher

Kelsie Watts

Desz

Tanner Gomes

Skylar Alyvia Mayton

Emmalee

Team Gwen

Lauren Frihauf

Payge Turner

Liam St. John

Chloé Hogan

Ryan Berg

Carter Rubin

Larriah Jackson

Van Andrew

Lain Roy

Tori Miller

Team Legend

Tamara Jade

John Holiday

Cami Clune

Sid Kingsley

Rio Souma

Casmè

Olivia Reyes

Julia Cooper

Bailey Rae

James Pyle

Team Blake

Ian Flanigan

Jim Ranger

Taryn Papa

Aaron Scott

Jus Jon

Ben Allen

Sam Stacy

Payton Lamar

John Sullivan

Worth the Wait

The Voice will return on Monday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

