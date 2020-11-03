Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Today is election day in the United States, so that means that The Voice will not air a new episode. The next new episode of the show will air on Monday, November 9 and will feature the first of the Battle Rounds.
Now that Blind Auditions have concluded, each of the coaches has their teams for the rest of the season assembled. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be choosing which contestants battle it out against each other in the next round.
Read on to learn more about the teams and the schedule for the rest of the season.
The Next New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Will Air Next Monday
Next week, the Battle Rounds begin. During this round, each coach will introduce their teams to the advisors they chose before the season, and then they will pair up their contestants to compete directly against one another.
The Battle Rounds will see half of each team be eliminated by their coaches since they will decide who gets to stay and who will get sent home. The coaches choose the songs the contestants perform during the Battle Rounds.
Directly following the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Rounds will begin. During those rounds, the contestants will again be paired directly up against another contestant from their team, but they will be able to choose their own songs that time around.
The Battle Rounds are followed by two weeks of Knockout Rounds, and these will culminate in the three playoff episodes.
That means that, at the soonest, live shows will start in January 2021. They will continue for five weeks or ten episodes. If all goes according to plan, then the season will end in March or April, depending on how long of a break the show takes for the holiday season this year.
Once live votes start, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite contestants directly using the NBC The Voice official app.
The official app can be downloaded directly from the app store. It’s not useless before the live episodes begin, though; you can use the app to choose a team and play along with the season as if you were a coach on the show.
The app also allows viewers to pick battle and knockout winners and compare those choices to other fans’ choices in real-time, connect with Facebook and Twitter to share their picks and tweet directly to coaches and artists.
What Do the Teams Look Like?
Here are the team makeups going into the Battle Rounds where half of the contestants may be eliminated.
Team Kelly
- Joseph Soul
- Eli Zamora
- Marisa Corvo
- Madeline Consoer
- Ryan Gallagher
- Kelsie Watts
- Desz
- Tanner Gomes
- Skylar Alyvia Mayton
- Emmalee
Team Gwen
- Lauren Frihauf
- Payge Turner
- Liam St. John
- Chloé Hogan
- Ryan Berg
- Carter Rubin
- Larriah Jackson
- Van Andrew
- Lain Roy
- Tori Miller
Team Legend
- Tamara Jade
- John Holiday
- Cami Clune
- Sid Kingsley
- Rio Souma
- Casmè
- Olivia Reyes
- Julia Cooper
- Bailey Rae
- James Pyle
Team Blake
- Ian Flanigan
- Jim Ranger
- Taryn Papa
- Aaron Scott
- Jus Jon
- Ben Allen
- Sam Stacy
- Payton Lamar
- John Sullivan
- Worth the Wait
The Voice will return on Monday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
