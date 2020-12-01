Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight?

This week, there are three total episodes of The Voice scheduled to air, but the schedule has moved around quite a bit since the beginning of the week due to a rescheduled NFL game.

Luckily for viewers and fans of The Voice, the show will air at its usual time on Tuesday night after originally being shuffled to Thursday to make room for the game. Now, the game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, meaning The Voice will air in its original time slot.

Read on to learn more about the schedule for the rest of Season 19 of The Voice.

‘The Voice’ Holiday Celebration Will Air on Thursday

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the Voice holiday celebration will air.

According to the description for the celebration, “An array of Voice coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the Voice family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Season 19 coaches Blake, Kelly, John, and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.”

Both Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson have released new music for the holiday season this year, so viewers can likely expect to see at least one of those songs performed on the holiday celebraiton.

How Many Episodes are Left in Season 19?

There are only a few weeks left to air in season 19 of The Voice. Here’s what we understand the schedule to be at the time of writing:

Tuesday, December 1: Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode.

Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode. Monday, December 7: Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals.

Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals. Tuesday, December 8: The Voice semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode.

The Voice semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode. Monday, December 14: The Voice semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale.

The Voice semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale. Tuesday, December 15: Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale

Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale Monday, December 21: Finale performances

Finale performances Tuesday, December 22: Season finale of The Voice with the winner being revealed at the end of the show

Keep in mind that if NFL games continue to get rescheduled or something else interferes with this schedule, it’s still likely to change leading up to the season finale. All episodes will air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you have a favorite contestant and want to make sure they make it through to the season finale, be sure to vote for them when voting is open throughout the rest of the season. There are multiple ways to vote this year including on the official app, online, through XFinity X1 remotes, and through Google Assistant.

The voting window for The Voice begins around 8 p.m. ET the day of the show and will end at 7 a.m. ET the following day. Votes on the official app are accepted starting about 5 minutes after the show begins on Monday nights.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

